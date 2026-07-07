Senior Frontend developer- React
Nexer AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Kungsbacka
, Tjörn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
On behalf of our client
Location: On-site primarily (with hybrid flexibility) Company: Nexer Maverick
About the role
Nexer Maverick is looking for a Senior Frontend developer with a strong focus on React on behalf of one of our clients. You will join a modern digital product team working with user-centric solutions in a fast-moving environment.
In this role, you will be a key contributor in building modern, intuitive user interfaces and driving frontend development forward. You will collaborate closely with designers and backend developers, while also taking on a mentoring role within the team.
Your responsibilities
Drive planning, development, and implementation of user interfaces
Develop modern, high-quality frontend solutions in React
Collaborate with designers and engineers to create intuitive user experiences
Ensure performance, scalability, and maintainability of solutions
Work with APIs and integrate frontend with backend services
Contribute to continuous improvements and best practices
Mentor and support other developers
Requirements
Minimum 7 years of overall IT experience
At least 4 years of hands-on React.js experience
Strong skills in JavaScript and Node.js (API integration)
Experience with HTML5, CSS3 and responsive design
Knowledge of Progressive Web App (PWA) principles
Experience in browser testing, debugging and troubleshooting
Hands-on experience with CI/CD and code repositories (e.g. GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps, GitLab)
Solid understanding of the full web development lifecycle
Ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions
Experience working in cross-functional teams
Nice to have
Experience working with design systems and brand consistency
Familiarity with SCRUM / Agile methodologies
Strong communication skills and ability to work independently
Customer-oriented mindset
Proactive problem-solving approach
Who you are
A collaborative and reliable team player who builds trust
Strong communicator with good interpersonal skills
Responsible and proactive in your work
Passionate about creating great user experiences
Comfortable working in a dynamic and changing environment
Curious and driven by continuous learning and improvement
What we offer
Maverick is Nexer's full-service agency within digital services – a partner for innovative companies, public sector organizations, and challengers. By combining strategy, creativity and technology, we help organizations reach their full potential.
We offer:
A creative and dynamic environment for both personal and technical growth
Opportunities for training, certifications and continuous development
A strong community of skilled and engaged colleagues
A culture that promotes innovation, initiative and responsibility
Attractive benefits and a collective agreement in a people-first company Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8031974-2090724". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer AB
(org.nr 556451-9345), https://nexergroup.teamtailor.com
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Nexer Group Jobbnummer
9995855