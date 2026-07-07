Senior Frontend developer- React

Nexer AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2026-07-07


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On behalf of our client
Location: On-site primarily (with hybrid flexibility) Company: Nexer Maverick
About the role
Nexer Maverick is looking for a Senior Frontend developer with a strong focus on React on behalf of one of our clients. You will join a modern digital product team working with user-centric solutions in a fast-moving environment.
In this role, you will be a key contributor in building modern, intuitive user interfaces and driving frontend development forward. You will collaborate closely with designers and backend developers, while also taking on a mentoring role within the team.
Your responsibilities
Drive planning, development, and implementation of user interfaces

Develop modern, high-quality frontend solutions in React

Collaborate with designers and engineers to create intuitive user experiences

Ensure performance, scalability, and maintainability of solutions

Work with APIs and integrate frontend with backend services

Contribute to continuous improvements and best practices

Mentor and support other developers

Requirements
Minimum 7 years of overall IT experience

At least 4 years of hands-on React.js experience

Strong skills in JavaScript and Node.js (API integration)

Experience with HTML5, CSS3 and responsive design

Knowledge of Progressive Web App (PWA) principles

Experience in browser testing, debugging and troubleshooting

Hands-on experience with CI/CD and code repositories (e.g. GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps, GitLab)

Solid understanding of the full web development lifecycle

Ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions

Experience working in cross-functional teams

Nice to have
Experience working with design systems and brand consistency

Familiarity with SCRUM / Agile methodologies

Strong communication skills and ability to work independently

Customer-oriented mindset

Proactive problem-solving approach

Who you are
A collaborative and reliable team player who builds trust

Strong communicator with good interpersonal skills

Responsible and proactive in your work

Passionate about creating great user experiences

Comfortable working in a dynamic and changing environment

Curious and driven by continuous learning and improvement

What we offer
Maverick is Nexer's full-service agency within digital services – a partner for innovative companies, public sector organizations, and challengers. By combining strategy, creativity and technology, we help organizations reach their full potential.
We offer:

A creative and dynamic environment for both personal and technical growth

Opportunities for training, certifications and continuous development

A strong community of skilled and engaged colleagues

A culture that promotes innovation, initiative and responsibility

Attractive benefits and a collective agreement in a people-first company

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-03
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8031974-2090724".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nexer AB (org.nr 556451-9345), https://nexergroup.teamtailor.com
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta)
417 56  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Nexer Group

Jobbnummer
9995855

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