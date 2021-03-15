Senior Frontend Developer (React, Redux, JS) - Northab AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Northab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-04-03For our client we are looking for a Senior Frontend Developer.Assignment descriptionOur client is looking for senior (+7-year experience) frontend developer with passion for developing an incredible user experience to join one of their agile teams.Necessary skillsJestRESTcypressTypescriptReduxCI/CDJavascriptCSSReactMeritorious skillsPythonAWSGoWebAssemblyD3TailwindHighchart.jsGraphQLSasSSpråkEngelska(Expert)The teamThe team is focusing on building automated systems to facilitate the analysis of machine data and prioritize machines that require human attention to improve customer's efficiency and reliability. The team consists of very skilled frontend developers and UX designer with a great atmosphere, openness, dedication and commitment.Common work tasks:You and the team will develop state of the art front end solutions by:Develop new user-facing featuresBuild and package reusable code and libs for future useHelp UI/UX with technical feasibilityOptimize code for performance and scalabilityCollaborate with team members and other teamsBe able to communicate API requirements to backend teamsRequirementStrong experience of TypeScript, it's quirks and workaroundsGood understanding of React, Redux, CSS and JavaScript.Experience with front-end testing. (For example. Cypress, jest)Knowledge of how to deploy code with CI/CD pipelines.Know how to use code versioning toolsStrong understanding of micro service architectureKnowledge of cloud-based architecture.API Design (REST)Understand cross-browser combability issues.Interest in technology and programmingAgile developmentEnglishBonus skills:Go, Python, AWS, GraphQL, WebAssembly, Highchart.js, D3, Sass, TailwindOur client will look for person with high level of positive energy and can guide to the team within frontend development. Is important to be part of building the culture they want to build with personal engagement, openness, collaboration, knowledge sharing, and energy pared with high level of delivery.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid 15 mar 2021 => 15 sep 20212021-04-03Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-20Northab AB5671334