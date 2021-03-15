Senior Frontend Developer (React, Redux, JS) - Northab AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Senior Frontend Developer (React, Redux, JS)
Northab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-04-03
For our client we are looking for a Senior Frontend Developer.
Assignment description
Our client is looking for senior (+7-year experience) frontend developer with passion for developing an incredible user experience to join one of their agile teams.
Necessary skills
Jest
REST
cypress
Typescript
Redux
CI/CD
Javascript
CSS
React
Meritorious skills
Python
AWS
Go
WebAssembly
D3
Tailwind
Highchart.js
GraphQL
SasS
Språk
Engelska(Expert)
The team
The team is focusing on building automated systems to facilitate the analysis of machine data and prioritize machines that require human attention to improve customer's efficiency and reliability. The team consists of very skilled frontend developers and UX designer with a great atmosphere, openness, dedication and commitment.
Common work tasks:
You and the team will develop state of the art front end solutions by:
Develop new user-facing features
Build and package reusable code and libs for future use
Help UI/UX with technical feasibility
Optimize code for performance and scalability
Collaborate with team members and other teams
Be able to communicate API requirements to backend teams
Requirement
Strong experience of TypeScript, it's quirks and workarounds
Good understanding of React, Redux, CSS and JavaScript.
Experience with front-end testing. (For example. Cypress, jest)
Knowledge of how to deploy code with CI/CD pipelines.
Know how to use code versioning tools
Strong understanding of micro service architecture
Knowledge of cloud-based architecture.
API Design (REST)
Understand cross-browser combability issues.
Interest in technology and programming
Agile development
English
Bonus skills:
Go, Python, AWS, GraphQL, WebAssembly, Highchart.js, D3, Sass, Tailwind
Our client will look for person with high level of positive energy and can guide to the team within frontend development. Is important to be part of building the culture they want to build with personal engagement, openness, collaboration, knowledge sharing, and energy pared with high level of delivery.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid 15 mar 2021 => 15 sep 2021
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-03
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Northab AB
Jobbnummer
5671334
