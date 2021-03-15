Senior Frontend Developer (React, Redux, JS) - Northab AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Senior Frontend Developer (React, Redux, JS)
Northab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-04-03

Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Northab AB i Göteborg

For our client we are looking for a Senior Frontend Developer.

Assignment description

Our client is looking for senior (+7-year experience) frontend developer with passion for developing an incredible user experience to join one of their agile teams.

Necessary skills

* Jest
* REST
* cypress
* Typescript
* Redux
* CI/CD
* Javascript
* CSS
* React

Meritorious skills

* Python
* AWS
* Go
* WebAssembly
* D3
* Tailwind
* Highchart.js
* GraphQL
* SasS
* Språk
* Engelska(Expert)

The team

The team is focusing on building automated systems to facilitate the analysis of machine data and prioritize machines that require human attention to improve customer's efficiency and reliability. The team consists of very skilled frontend developers and UX designer with a great atmosphere, openness, dedication and commitment.

Common work tasks:

* You and the team will develop state of the art front end solutions by:
* Develop new user-facing features
* Build and package reusable code and libs for future use
* Help UI/UX with technical feasibility
* Optimize code for performance and scalability
* Collaborate with team members and other teams
* Be able to communicate API requirements to backend teams

Requirement

* Strong experience of TypeScript, it's quirks and workarounds
* Good understanding of React, Redux, CSS and JavaScript.
* Experience with front-end testing. (For example. Cypress, jest)
* Knowledge of how to deploy code with CI/CD pipelines.
* Know how to use code versioning tools
* Strong understanding of micro service architecture
* Knowledge of cloud-based architecture.
* API Design (REST)
* Understand cross-browser combability issues.
* Interest in technology and programming
* Agile development
* English

Bonus skills:

Go, Python, AWS, GraphQL, WebAssembly, Highchart.js, D3, Sass, Tailwind

Our client will look for person with high level of positive energy and can guide to the team within frontend development. Is important to be part of building the culture they want to build with personal engagement, openness, collaboration, knowledge sharing, and energy pared with high level of delivery.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid 15 mar 2021 => 15 sep 2021

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-03

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Northab AB

Jobbnummer
5671334

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Northab AB:

 
Populära jobb
Senior Frontend Developer (React, R ...
Controller med stark förståelse för ...
Drömjobbet för säsongen 2021!
Damfrisör
Kock/kokerska
Taxiförare
Starta karriären som konsultchefsas ...
Meritor söker chef till materialpla ...
Tjej på 5 år söker personlig assist ...
bagare/konditor
Marknads-/affärsutveckling - Person ...
Product Marketing Manager
Hallvärd/ Rekond/ Städ
Shiftleader
Målare med grymma hantverkarkunskap ...
Populära nyckelord
Resin
Laboratorietekniker
Personal
Wcdma
Telesales
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Galtström 2.0 AB
Mttr Transport AB
Saigon deli restaurang
Ingrid Engbergs Hembageri Konditori ...
Holistica Omsorg AB
Thunberg Företagspartner AB
EkonLV konsult AB
Renovate 08 AB
Young Future Workforce Sweden AB
Technogarden AB
Kontakta Vakanser.se