Senior Frontend Developer | Polestar.com

We're expanding, and we need people who share our vision and want to be part of something different. Now we are looking for a Senior Frontend Developer feeling excited about being part of transforming the whole industry.
Let us describe the challenge we offer
Acquisition Tools is a product area responsible for delivering and maintaining Digital Products to support sales activities and customer acquisitions. The products making up the Acquisition Tools product area include polestar.com, our CRM platforms and content management system (CMS), as well as parts of the car remarketing journey. Acquisition Tools is part of the Customer Acquisition and Services domain, through which we deliver a wide range of digital solutions serving both our existing and future customers. Our primary goal is to provide our customers with a first-class experience in both the physical and digital touchpoints. The domain leverages a best-of-breed of technology, combining bespoke solutions with commercial technologies. The domain is a key enabler of Polestar's overall strategy as a Direct-to-consumer brand and an increasingly important aftermarket business.
What you will do
As a Senior Frontend Developer at Polestar, you will be a creator, transforming Polestar's digital vision into working solutions by building digital products, platforms & services. Thereby, Frontend Developers directly influence the digital functionality and how users will interact with it. You also stay on top of the ever-changing technological landscape and invest significant energy in evolving your skills. You are not only up to date on industry trends regarding the Digital Product's technology stack but also know what the near future will bring.
Other tasks you will be accountable for:
• Work closely with the Digital Lead, Business Analyst and other developers leading the digital product team and their vision
• Build applications, often in close collaboration with designers, to optimize trade-offs between technical functionality and end-user experience
• Design and develop the business logic and front-end systems of the Digital product
• Ensure the code follows the latest coding practices and industry standards
• Write both unit and integration tests, and develop automation tools for daily tasks
• Challenge ideas and opinions to avoid pitfalls and inefficient solutions
• Maintain a close relation to Competence Group Leads and Architecture & Standards team (under Deputy CDO) to ensure the latest guidelines and guardrails are followed when developing digital products/services/platforms
Who you are
We are looking for you who is a great communicator, able to explain complex technical concepts and align the organization on decisions. You are a team player and collaborator with an innovative mindset, passionate about technology, and excited about the impact of emerging technologies. You want to unleash your inner self-starter and work in an environment that fosters entrepreneurship. To be successful in this role you believe in a culture of complete transparency and trust and are open to learning new ideas outside the scope or knowledge skillset. This is an exciting opportunity for you who is ready to coach junior software engineers on the team.
To be a great fit for this position we believe you have:
• You have solid problem-solving skills with the ability to quickly process and analyze information
• You master both Typescript & React.js,
• You should ideally be able to work through the "full-stack", i.e., back-end and front-end. But with a passion and natural focus for frontend
• Experience/interest in developing serverless applications in a cloud environment, preferably AWS
• Experience/interest in working with event-driven microservices and writing effective unit and integration tests
• Preferably, you have experience with design principles and concepts like SOLID and Domain-Driven Design
• Preferably, you already have strong experience from previous positions as a Developer on a cross-functional and/or agile team
• An interest in data and analytics and data-driven development is a big plus
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
Are you ready for the journey? Which is electric by the way...
