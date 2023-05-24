Senior Frontend Developer at Qmatic in Mölndal
Job description
Are you Qmatic's next Senior Frontend Developer?
At Qmatic we work in a collaborative fashion in cross-functional teams guided by our brilliant designers. As a frontend developer you will work closely together with designers in the team to realize an appealing and intuitive user experience for our clients. Supported by our design system, you will bring your technical skill set to play, using components for a consistent look and feel to our products.
As we enjoy working closely together as a team, we firmly believe that communication is key and we expect you to be fluent in English, written and spoken. We believe that you, together with us, want to have fun at work and enjoy teamwork. As a team, we work freely and autonomously to solve problems. You will be working together with peers from several countries in an international context, some working from our nice office on the top floor in Krokslätts Fabriker, and some being remote. The development team at Qmatic is characterized by a climate of transparency and a positive atmosphere.
What's in it for you?
We are a company driven by the promise of connecting people to services! In our flat organizational structure, you get the chance to work where it happens - close to the product and the business. You can own your professional development and advance your career as you work across global boundaries to develop ideas that shape the future of our business, products and way of working.
Supported by skilled peers, colleagues, and design systems you will get the opportunity to creatively apply your strong front end development skills. You will work in a cross functional development team with close collaboration to other developers, QA engineers and UX designers to ensure you have the best conditions to deliver top class products.
Responsibilities
This is an opportunity for you to make a real impact and further develop Qmatic's first product for a multi-tenancy SaaS architecture . You will be part of our cloud Team where you will develop the product from concept to go-live for our clients. Our products and solutions are used all over the world in all parts of society.
application:
In this recruitment process, Qmatic collaborates with Randstad Technologies. For more information, contact Recruitment Consultant Julia Christensson at julia.christensson@randstad.se
The position may be filled before the last day of application, therefore, apply as soon as possible.
We put a lot of value into personality in our search for the right candidate. To us it is important to ensure that all competence available in the labor market is used to its full potential. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Qualifications
To make the story of Qmatic successful we believe that you have:
A minimum 5 years of experience in Frontend Development
Experience of e.g. Vue in Vuetify, Typescript or experience in React and open to learning Vue
A positive mindset regarding working with a design system.
Worked closely with UX designers
Excellent English skills, both written and spoken
Experience working with products developed for hosting in AWS
Used GitLab for continuous integration and deployment
In this position we also believe that you would benefit from:
Having UX/Design competence ex. Figma
Being fluent in Swedish both written and spoken
Leadership skills
We believe that you have good interpersonal skills, and ability to effectively communicate with a diversity of individuals. We also believe that you have a strong visual and interaction design intuition.
About the company
Qmatic is a global leader in reshaping connections between people and services for truly excellent customer experiences. Working seamlessly with partners all over the world, we provide over 2 billion customer journeys every year, on more than 60,000 systems, in over 120 countries and across several sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail and public services. Creating a world where everyone can access the services they need. Corporate headquarters are situated in Mölndal, Sweden with Qmatic sales and service offices in Atlanta, Bocholt, Dubai, Paris, Milton Keynes, Katwijk, Madrid, Rome and Zaventem. Through smart and future-forward technology, we help our clients create truly excellent customer and employee experiences as well as smoother, more efficient operations - every day and all around the world. Ersättning
