Senior Frontend Developer - Barona Human Resource Services AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Senior Frontend Developer
Barona Human Resource Services AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2020-09-01
Join us in creating the universal platform for gathering insights that help the world build better products and services. Cint is the world's largest sample exchange platform and we are committed to innovation and leading the digital transformation in the market research industry today. More than 2,000 researchers, agencies, and brands use Cint to transform how they gather insights and to be competitive in the market.
Are you interested in being a part of the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies? You would get the opportunity to join a fast-growing company, modest enough for you to play a meaningful role and influencing our way of working, but broad enough to make a change. If you are a Senior Frontend Developer comfortable with the Microsoft technology stack and passionate about working towards long term goals in an agile environment, this role is for you!
We are growing our devoted development team in Stockholm to expand our knowledge and perspectives. In this role, you will get the possibility to flex your skills by working in a fast moving, supporting and curious team with the ambition to focus on both User Experience as well as complex internal algorithms.
You will collaborate with highly experienced, helpful, and enthusiastic peers to push the limits of what our business can achieve through high-quality code. Successful candidates will bring broad experience in software development, a passion for Agile methodology with experience from building large and distributed web systems, writing testable and sustainable code, but also have to be the technical voice in the business.
What you will do: Work across our entire tech stack collaborating on cloud-, mobile- and web solutions, with a clear focus on Backend.
Take responsibility for the quality of solutions and that best practices are being used creating sustainable and scalable solutions.
Work in an agile process where we are looking to continuously reshape our workflows making sure that each workday is efficient, collaborative, and rewarding.
Be a technical go-to person and collaborate across teams to align on architecture and cross-cutting matters.
Who you are: A few years of experience with software development in a fast paced, innovative, and at times, complex environment.
Vast knowledge around JavaScript (TypeScript), React and Angular
Familiar with the Microsoft technology stack; C#, .NET Core, Azure.
Knowledge around RESTful APIs and distributed web architecture.
Understanding of containers (Docker) and orchestration (Kubernetes).
Background in working with Agile processes and practices like TDD, BDD, DDD, as well as DevOps, Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery.
An analytics approach to your work and the willingness to communicate with your colleagues in a pedagogical and humble manner with the business in mind.
A clear focus on adding value and understanding the context of your work.
Be a driver in determining, implementing, and continuously improving the architecture and the security aspect throughout the systems, tools, and workflows.
Do you have experience in Vue, Ruby, Python, F#, Clojure, Erlang, Go, Rust, Haskell, or other technologies? That is a plus, as we also support you in learning new technologies and back you to learn on the job - because we trust sensible developers to pick up new technologies with coaching and practice.
In this recruitment process Cint is working with Barona. This is a full-time position with start date as soon as possible. We can't process applications through email (GDPR-restrictions), but feel free to come with other queries to john.granlund@barona.se. We process applications continuously so do not hesitate to apply today.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2020-09-01
Ersättning
According to agreement
