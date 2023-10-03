Senior Frontend Developer
BannerFlow AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BannerFlow AB i Stockholm
Bannerflow is a fast-growing SaaS company that helps enterprise brands create, publish, analyze, and optimize advertising at scale. We're leaders in the industry thanks to our cutting-edge technology and focus on excellence.
Why join us?
At Bannerflow, we live by our values of passion, collaboration, and challenge. As a member of our team, you'll have the opportunity to work with a creative, enabling, and highly advanced product within a 100% cloud-based architecture. We also have a lot of fun and exciting activities going on in our culture, including padel tournaments, inspiration webinars, Friday beers, health month, and Level-up Hackathons.
About the role
We are seeking a Senior Frontend Engineer to join our team and help us continue to deliver the best possible products to our customers. This role is a critical part of our development team and will play a key role in shaping the direction of our technology and ensuring that our products are robust and scalable.
Responsibilities
Design, develop and maintain the company's frontend applications
Lead the development of new features, while ensuring they meet our high standards of quality, performance and usability.
Drive the technical direction of the frontend development team and provide guidance and mentorship to junior team members.
Lead by example, inspiring and coaching team members to raise their technical skills and capabilities.
Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs and provide insights and recommendations on the development process.
Continuously evaluate and improve the performance, scalability, and reliability of the company's frontend systems.
Keep up-to-date with the latest technologies, industry trends and best practices to continually improve our products and processes.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or a related field
5+ years of professional experience in frontend development
Strong expertise in TypeScript, Angular 2+, GraphQL, Reactive Programming, state management with redux and observables and CSS
Excellent understanding of Continuous Delivery, micro-service architecture, complex UIs, Docker and web development best practices
Experience with scalable cloud-based systems, such as Azure or AWS
Ability to write clean, efficient, and well-documented code
A track record of delivering high-quality software and a passion for continuous learning
Strong communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams
Why Bannerflow?
We believe that our employees are the key to our success and we are dedicated to building a positive and supportive work environment where our employees can thrive and grow. If you are a motivated, talented and experienced Frontend Engineer who is ready to take your career to the next level, we want to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bannerflow AB
(org.nr 556817-1242)
St Eriksgatan 46 (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8162413