Software Skills are a friendly team of IT recruiters. As represented by us, you will be introduced to the latest jobs in the Gothenburg tech industry. We aim to find a role that matches your interests and abilities, guiding your career in the right direction.
Do you want to help minimise energy consumption in buildings? Metry is now looking for a senior frontend developer to join their startup team on their quest to reduce the real estate sector's carbon footprint.
About the role
Did you know that buildings consume 40 percent of the world's energy? Metry digitises energy data and helps real estate companies become more energy efficient. Currently, they are looking for a collaborative frontend developer who enjoys the entire development process.
You will work with the web application, where clients get their collected energy data presented smoothly. The team consists of three developers and a product manager. Mostly, they are focused on the frontend, but they are also happy to perform backend work when needed.
Your profile
• Minimum 4 years of relevant professional experience
• Experience in continuously evolving JavaScript ecosystem and hands-on experience with modern JavaScript tools and frameworks (Angular, React, VueJs etc.)
• Semantic HTML5, CSS, TypeScript, Javascript, DOM and browser capabilities.
• Knowledge of REST APIs and how to consume them
• Being product-minded and experienced in collaborating with a product owner or project manager.
• Enthusiastic about code quality and application performance
• Good communication skills in English
Nice to have or happy to learn
• Experience with mobile development (Ionic, flutter etc.)
• Knowledge of Continuous Integration/Delivery
• Experience with PHP, Python, Node or similar technologies
• Experience with AWS or similar cloud computing services
• Familiarity with MongoDB or other document databases
Why should you work at Metry?
Metry provides a modern benefit package, including a budget for personal development and team building, private health insurance and a yearly wellness promotion. Their office is located in central Gothenburg and has good coffee and a modest selection of tea. Every Friday afternoon, they have company-wide workshops, release parties and discussions called "Fantastic Fridays". You also get to work on challenging projects and with the latest technology stack
About Metry
The company is a Chalmers Ventures startup founded by two friends in 2012. Pretty soon, the focus shifted from building apps to providing real estate companies with an overall picture of their energy consumption. Nowadays, they are about 40 employees with some of the biggest property companies in Sweden as their clients.
How to apply
Follow the link and press the Apply button at the top right corner of the page. Any questions about the position? Contact Rickard Kannerholt at rickard.kannerholt@softwareskills.se
for more information. We consider candidates on a rolling basis, which means the role might be filled before the application deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Software Skills International AB
(org.nr 556900-1927), https://softwareskills.se/
Drottninggatan 38 3TR (visa karta
)
411 07 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7406729