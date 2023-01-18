Senior Frontend Developer
Ringtail Interactive AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ringtail Interactive AB i Stockholm
About Ringtail Technology
Have you ever wanted to be a part of a team that genuinely wants to help game developers share their creative ideas, dreams and visions with millions of players at the same time?
Right now, we're searching for a Frontend Developer to join the team doing exactly that! Ringtail Technology is in the midst of developing a high-quality game platform that has the possibility to change the way small and medium-sized studios create connected games. Our aim is to level the playing field between the possibilities of AAA studios and all the way down to indie game developers, and YOU could be a great part of making it all possible!
Are you excited about working on a ground-breaking product, while having your autonomy and personal influence on what our team is building? With your own strengths and the qualities of the other talented people already working at Ringtail, we are creating a unique team. We are extremely excited by what we are building and if what you've read so far has you feeling that way too, then we want to hear from you!
About The Role
We are looking for a passionate Frontend Developer to take responsibility for design and development of the Portal for our game server as a service platform. The position will have a strong focus on front-end, UI and UX. You will need to be able to work both as part of the team and independently, take ownership on design and implementation for key systems in the Portal. We strive for technical excellence and you will be required to venture outside of your comfort zone, learning, and implementing new technologies. You need to be able to take initiative and find creative solutions to complex problems.
Responsibilities
• Taking ownership of our customer Portal, making sure it will be easy for our partners to manage their projects and release their games
• Together with game developers you will also be responsible for our game data management application where you'll make it easy for customer support to help out players
• You will also be making sure both applications will have a nice user flow and a fresh modern look
• As a senior developer you will support and mentor other team members by sharing your experience and professionalism.
Requirements and Skills
• You are a experienced developer with a passion for front-end
• In your career you learned everything there is to know about HTML/CSS
• At your recent jobs, you have developed numerous websites and SPAs which made UI design and UX flows second nature to you
• You will have dipped your toes in backend development where you learned about .NET
• In your adventures, you have also came across Razor (maybe even Blazor) which you used in a project or two.
Good to have
• Ability to take ownership of responsibilities
• Good interpersonal and team-work skills
• Open to feedback
• Collaborative and consensus-driven approach
What are we using
• Blazor
• .NET Core
• HTML/CSS
• Orleans
• SignalR
• Docker / Kubernetes / Helm
• Azure
About Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive is fast-growing technology start up working in the games industry with an overall goal of creating an unrivalled server solution to the market for use within small and medium sized enterprises. The team consists of a diverse group of experienced professionals from all around the world consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible for a small development team. The company consists of two subsidiaries, Ringtail Games and Ringtail Technology.
Over the next year, we will be continuing to build the core of the team. Joining now will give you a chance to have a real impact on the company and the way in which the project develops. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ringtail Interactive AB
(org.nr 556989-5906), https://ringtailinteractive.com/ Arbetsplats
Ringtail Interactive Kontakt
Valentina Tellechea valentina.tellechea@ringtailinteractive.com Jobbnummer
7356222