Senior Front-end Software Engineer, Digital Banking - Swedbank AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-12Do you want to be part of our interesting digital journey as a Software Engineer working mainly with front end? Join the agile team who is working with Anti Money Laundry (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC) and Digital Onboarding in our digital channels. Do you feel it is time to do something new and be a part of this journey? Awesome - our team is looking for you!In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:Contribute in all areas: analyze, design, develop, test and maintain services delivered by the team.Continuously update existing documentation for the services.Participate and follow maintenance processes (incident, problem, event as applicable).Ensure quality awareness and care when designing, building and maintaining software.Act as team player in the cross functional team and constantly improve the way of working.What is needed in this role:Academic degree in engineering, computer science or any other relevant discipline is a criteria to take on this role.Frontend/Web (HTML, JavaScript, TypeScript, JQuery) with framework such as Angular/AngularJS, Spring/Spring Boot.Integration technologies such as REST, SOAP, JMS/MQKnowledge in SQL database, Java EE.Development tools such as WebSphere/ Kubernetes, Git, Jenkins, Node, Bitbucket, WebStorm.Test framework like Junit, Karma and Postman, Swagger-ui.Join our team and...be involved in the development process in one of our most important areas within Swedbank. We are a high preforming team that always strive to deliver as much as possible with the highest quality. Friendly, helpful and open atmosphere is important and every team members contribution is needed to succeed ". Frida Tosterud, your future managerWe look forward to your application at the latest 2021-05-02Location: StockholmContactsRecruiting manager: Frida Tosterud, +46 730504987SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8-58594437Finansförbundet: Gun Österberg +46858595251We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-12Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-01Swedbank AB5686130