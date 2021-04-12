Senior Front-end Software Engineer, Digital Banking - Swedbank AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Senior Front-end Software Engineer, Digital Banking
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
Do you want to be part of our interesting digital journey as a Software Engineer working mainly with front end? Join the agile team who is working with Anti Money Laundry (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC) and Digital Onboarding in our digital channels. Do you feel it is time to do something new and be a part of this journey? Awesome - our team is looking for you!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Contribute in all areas: analyze, design, develop, test and maintain services delivered by the team.
Continuously update existing documentation for the services.
Participate and follow maintenance processes (incident, problem, event as applicable).
Ensure quality awareness and care when designing, building and maintaining software.
Act as team player in the cross functional team and constantly improve the way of working.
What is needed in this role:
Academic degree in engineering, computer science or any other relevant discipline is a criteria to take on this role.
Frontend/Web (HTML, JavaScript, TypeScript, JQuery) with framework such as Angular/AngularJS, Spring/Spring Boot.
Integration technologies such as REST, SOAP, JMS/MQ
Knowledge in SQL database, Java EE.
Development tools such as WebSphere/ Kubernetes, Git, Jenkins, Node, Bitbucket, WebStorm.
Test framework like Junit, Karma and Postman, Swagger-ui.
Join our team and...
be involved in the development process in one of our most important areas within Swedbank. We are a high preforming team that always strive to deliver as much as possible with the highest quality. Friendly, helpful and open atmosphere is important and every team members contribution is needed to succeed ". Frida Tosterud, your future manager
We look forward to your application at the latest 2021-05-02
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Frida Tosterud, +46 730504987
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8-58594437
Finansförbundet: Gun Österberg +46858595251
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Swedbank AB
Jobbnummer
5686130
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
Do you want to be part of our interesting digital journey as a Software Engineer working mainly with front end? Join the agile team who is working with Anti Money Laundry (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC) and Digital Onboarding in our digital channels. Do you feel it is time to do something new and be a part of this journey? Awesome - our team is looking for you!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Contribute in all areas: analyze, design, develop, test and maintain services delivered by the team.
Continuously update existing documentation for the services.
Participate and follow maintenance processes (incident, problem, event as applicable).
Ensure quality awareness and care when designing, building and maintaining software.
Act as team player in the cross functional team and constantly improve the way of working.
What is needed in this role:
Academic degree in engineering, computer science or any other relevant discipline is a criteria to take on this role.
Frontend/Web (HTML, JavaScript, TypeScript, JQuery) with framework such as Angular/AngularJS, Spring/Spring Boot.
Integration technologies such as REST, SOAP, JMS/MQ
Knowledge in SQL database, Java EE.
Development tools such as WebSphere/ Kubernetes, Git, Jenkins, Node, Bitbucket, WebStorm.
Test framework like Junit, Karma and Postman, Swagger-ui.
Join our team and...
be involved in the development process in one of our most important areas within Swedbank. We are a high preforming team that always strive to deliver as much as possible with the highest quality. Friendly, helpful and open atmosphere is important and every team members contribution is needed to succeed ". Frida Tosterud, your future manager
We look forward to your application at the latest 2021-05-02
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Frida Tosterud, +46 730504987
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8-58594437
Finansförbundet: Gun Österberg +46858595251
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Swedbank AB
Jobbnummer
5686130