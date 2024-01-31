Senior Front-End Engineer
2024-01-31
At Doktor.Se we're searching for an experienced front-end developer to join our development team focused on patient healthcare experience within our Swedish market.
Our team's mission is to develop and maintain easy-to-use systems that allows the business to offer an attractive product, focusing on providing a great patient experience to drive growth in a fast-changing industry.
About Doktor.Se
At Doktor.Se we are reinventing the way the Swedish health care system works by making it more accessible, convenient and efficient without compromising on quality and safety. We work closely with the medical staff, nurses and doctors with many years of experience in the medical field to develop the best experience for both patients and staff.
Our hybrid model of owning health clinics (vårdcentraler) around Sweden and building our own digital solutions has proven to be very successful with millions of registered users, millions of consultations every year and a strong year over year growth. Our model puts patients first and adds value to all stakeholders. We're proud of our 95% patient satisfaction and we maintain an average app store ranking over 4.5/5. We are also the most popular digital healthcare employer in Sweden.
Job Description
At Doktor.se you will develop brand new features as well as improve and optimise our existing services. We mostly work within the Swedish market, but we also maintain some core services which are used in multiple markets around the world.
You will be working in a smaller, cross-functional team with full-stack, back-end and mobile app developers in close collaboration with our product manager and designers. Your main responsibilities will be focused on the front-end, but with a smaller team we must help where we are needed, giving opportunity to personal growth in new areas if you want. The team has a lot of autonomy in how we solve technical problems and the way we work so we're looking for somebody who enjoys making the work environment as well as the tech stack even better.
While our team is small, we integrate with many other systems in our platform, which means you'll get to work with other teams and technologies to ensure that we create the best results and have a harmonious platform.
We have several web applications including our CMS based marketing website and several bespoke back-office web apps for internal staff. The person we're looking for should be interested in driving the development and technical roadmap for each of these applications as well as be the go-to person when planning with stakeholders and enabling other developers to contribute to the apps.
We expect you have several years' experience working with web technologies like JavaScript, TypeScript, Node.JS, HTML, CSS. Across our different apps we use frameworks like React, Next.js, Redux and Webpack, experience with one or several of these are good but not required. Experience with CI/CD pipelines and AWS is also an advantage but not required.
As a senior engineer we expect you can design and architect systems from the ground up with minimal guidance, knowing which design patterns to use and write well-structured and testable code. You support other team members and drive our functional guilds to improve our tech stack for everybody at the company.
We speak many languages, but our main communication language is English. Swedish or experience with or from the Swedish healthcare system is a big plus.
We offer you
Every employee is equally important to the success of Doktor.se! We are driven by seeing people grow and develop, therefore we create opportunities to work in what you are passionate about. Together we create a great team spirit, culture, and community. We are passionate about giving all people a healthier life, work-life balance is something that is highly valued. We offer you competitive salary package, 30 days of paid vacation per year, collective agreements, ITP1 (pension plan), top-quality working equipment, wellness allowances, phenomenal colleagues, a beautiful office in the central of Stockholm and remote work options.
We also offer you a laptop and phone and any other office equipment you might need. We do not dictate what software you use to get your work done, so you get to pick the OS and tools that best suit you, in the tech team we are about 70% macOS, 30% Linux.
Additional Information
Start: As soon as possible, respecting any notice period
Type of role: Full-time, until further notice, with an initial probation period
Place: Office at Sveavägen 63, Stockholm and remote. We work from the office 3 days / week.
The recruitment process: We are meeting applicants on an ongoing basis. There is no need for a personal letter or a CV, just connect with your LinkedIn profile. If your profile matches what we are looking for, we will reach out to you as soon as possible.
