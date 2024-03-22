Senior Front-End developer with passion for innovation| SEB, Solna
Do you want to be part of the exiting journey to explore and design a future proof digitalized Advisory journey? Join our digital transformation!
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From COBOL to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone. Are you ready to take on a new challenge? If so, you'll be interested in this opportunity!
About the role
As a Front-End Developer, you will be responsible for building and maintaining high-quality web applications using the latest versions of Angular. You will be a part of an international team responsible for developing new Advisory solutions to future proof our capabilities in the SEB mobile app, the internet bank as well as internal channels. This agile team has members both in Sweden and in Malaysia, so cross collaboration and interaction are key to success and the team always support and guide each other to be able to deliver at a high pace.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
Proven experience as a Front-End Developer with a focus on Angular.
Advanced understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3.
Good understanding of using JavaScript and CSS libraries such as bootstrap, ng-bootstrap, RxJs.
Good understanding and experience in development of WCAG accessibility guidelines.
Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX.
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git.
If you also have strong problem solving skills and excellent communication skills, you could be our perfect match
What we offer:
Agile and modern ways of working
A flat hierarchy and openness to share ideas, opinions and points of views
Remote working possibilities and flexible work schedule
Do you want to be part of SEB?
Welcome to our inclusive culture, where our shared values inspire and uplift our team. We celebrate diversity and strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and valued.
We select candidates continuously
Learn more about working at SEB here: www.sebgroup.com/techcareers
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
