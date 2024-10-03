Senior Front-End Developer
2024-10-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ubiquiti Sweden AB i Stockholm
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. Our growth is made possible by the dedicated team of hundreds behind the scenes. From software developers and product managers to designers and strategists, Team UI is driven to achieve our common goal: Rethinking IT. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons - all while shaping the future of connectivity.
Join forces with us on our mission to build a better IT industry. We are currently looking for highly skilled Senior Front-End Developer for various teams in Stockholm, Sweden.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain highly reliable and scalable web services and UIs that serve millions of users worldwide for example our platforms UniFi Network, Site Manager and online store.
Collaborate with developers and designers in distributed teams in an agile and fast-paced work environment
Actively participate in projects and voice your ideas and solutions
Maintain industry-standard programming style and stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and trends
Requirements
Extensive experience of coding in modern JavaScript, TypeScript and Node.js
Very good knowledge of front-end libraries such as React.js
Good knowledge of programming design patterns and web protocols
Experience of debugging, profiling and optimising web apps
Familiar with Git and Jira
Good communicative and collaborative skills
Strong sense of project ownership of tasks and responsibilities
Ability to lead yourself and your own work
Highly proficient in English (written and spoken)
Nice to have
Experience with WebRTC and WebSockets
Benefits
International work environment
Compensation package matching global standards
Wellness allowance, occupational pension and medical insurance
Five weeks holiday per year
Flexible work hours
Modern office space in central Stockholm (Epicenter)
Lunch at the office 3 x per week
