Senior Front-end Core Developer

We need to strengthen our front-end core development efforts with a strong Senior Developer and we are hence looking for a highly motivated team player to innovate, develop and help push the industry to new levels. We strongly believe in our employees' freedom and you will be able to work on a hybrid basis from any of our offices and your home.
Job Summary:
Relax Gaming is looking for an A-player-level developer to help shape the future of our industry.
Preferably you have several years of slot-game-building experience and have shipped at least 6 games as a senior/lead.
In this role, you will help shape the future of our industry by being part of Relax's most influential front-end team, a team that is responsible for the underlying technology that all of our blockbuster titles are, and have been, built upon.
You will help design, implement, enhance and ensure the proper functioning of the tools and libraries that are being used during the development processes.
Responsibilities:
Have fun
Develop awesome new features
Come up with innovative new solutions to our front-end issues
Automate tedious tasks
Continually looking for improvements on all pipelines
Define and maintain the high-quality bar for our tools/libraries
Required Skills:
At least 6 years of experience as a developer
Strong javascript/typescript and HTML 5 skills
Experience in completing projects from prototype to final production
Shipped at least 6 games as a senior/lead developer
Willingness to go that extra mile
Bonus points for:
Previous Technical Lead or Architect experience
About Relax
Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of creating games for the modern iGaming landscape. Always staying true to the Relax core values - Driven, Adaptable, Supportive and Respectful - the recent and rapid expansion has been conceived in order to deliver unparalleled global reach. Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 1500+ casino games and a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo, and its own rapidly expanding slot portfolio.
The high-quality aggregated content is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners. Regulated markets are also at the heart of its growth strategy, with both fully supported regulated markets as well as licenses held in multiple jurisdictions.
Life at Relax
The role can be located at any Relax office location on a hybrid mode basis.
Relax is at a very exciting growth stage as a company, however, we cherish our informal and flexible core atmosphere where self-initiative, taking pride in what you do and ambition to deliver the best results are key components. For the right person, there are endless opportunities for personal and professional development.
We are starting with interviews right away, so be quick to apply!
