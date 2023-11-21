Senior Front End Developer with an Eye for UX
About Etraveli Group
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights and TUI.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow, we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey, by giving you a lot of work freedom, time for self studies, having recurring Hackathons, Dev weeks and a lot other fun activities together within the team and across the company to foster a great culture.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
We are currently looking for an experienced Frontend developer to our Post Booking Agent Efficiency team in Gothenburg, where we are continuously looking to find new ways of working, implement changes that decrease complexity and provide the tools for team members to do their best work.
What you will be doing
You will be part of a team building a system that will help our global Customer Service department to serve our customers. Your day-to-day responsibilities will involve developing/maintaining existing and new features. The successful candidate must be knowledgeable in the field of software development and eager to contribute & work in a fast-paced, ever changing environment.
You will be part of a team responsible for the entire development life cycle including UX design, implementation and testing.
You will work closely with our product owner, different stakeholders and our end users.
You will take personal accountability and act swiftly and strive for excellence determined that both are needed to meet our users needs.
Our Tech Stack
You will be using various technologies such as React, Javascript, Java, GraphQL, Jest, Git, but not just that; you will be experimenting with innovative ones as well.
Of course you don't have to be familiar with all of our tech stack. We will support you in your journey with us.
Requirements
You are a front-end developer with 5+ years of previous working experience in web technologies.
You understand the importance of creating a good user experience and take an interest in good design.
You take pride in and set high standards for your work.
As a team player you are keen to learn and share your knowledge efficiently with the rest of your team.
Professional command of English.
Benefits
Our brand new office is located in Merkurhuset in Gothenburg, just a stone's throw away from public transport and lunch restaurants.
We love gaming and after work activities.
Hackathons and Dev Weeks - We believe in promoting creativity and trying new things. That's why we have recurring Hackathon and Dev weeks where the teams decide what they want to work on.
Wellness allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities.
Through partners, we offer comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can quickly get help if an accident occurs.
We have a hybrid working model so once you are onboarded you have the flexibility to work from home two days a week.
And we serve breakfast every morning.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
