Senior FP&A Business Analyst
2024-03-14
Deliver the results that drive change
At Electrolux, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come, join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
As a Senior FP&A Business Analyst, you are part of the backbone delivering the managerial reporting within the FP&A Centre of Excellence Organization, as well as driving in-depth analysis of the results. In a dynamic and fast-moving environment, you act as a financial advisor by providing decision-making support, business intelligence and financial performance reporting. As a Business Analyst, you will prepare daily, monthly and quarterly management reporting (e.g., P&L, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow), in-depth analysis and participate in continuous improvement efforts across our processes.
What you'll do:
• Play a key role in the business planning and review processes, providing analytical and strategic support to internal customers throughout the business
• Participate in and own the creation of annual forecasts and budgets, as well as advanced quantitative analysis and financial models
• Assist with other ad hoc tasks to ensure the FP&A team manages its deliverables prepare monthly and quarterly management reporting
• Key role to drive transformations, standardization and process improvements
• Shares expertise with colleagues and others; offers mentoring and guidance to others
• Identifies and solves problems in straightforward situations; generates possible solutions, analyzes each using standard procedures
• Builds productive relationships within and outside of own team
• Explains/presents complex information; anticipates potential objections and prepares case accordingly; influences others
• Play the role of a change agent
Qualifications & Requirements:
• Academic degree in Finance, Engineering, Business Administration or similar
• Experience of +4 years in financial analysis & participation in projects (at least 3 years of experience in FP&A)
• Very good knowledge of FP&A and management reporting principles, activities and processes
• Computer proficiency in software packages, including SAP, BI, MS Office (Power Query) and other ERP is advantageous
• Fluency in English (business English)
• Problem-solving mindset
Where you'll be:
You will be based in Krakow in a modern office setting with colleagues dedicated to Finance, central HR and IT services across Europe.
Benefits highlights:
• flexible working hours & hybrid work environment
• life & medical insurance
• Multi-sport Gym Pass
• extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
