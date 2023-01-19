Senior Food Scientist, Sustainable Protein Expert
Are you an expert in development of new innovative food products looking to be a part of a purpose driven organisation? Then we got a catch for you! Hooked is an impact startup developing plant-based seafood with the mission to lead the transition to a healthier seafood ecosystem. We are now looking for a Senior Food Scientist, Sustainable Protein Expert who will as a part of our product development team create, develop and produce groundbreaking plant-based seafood!
The Role
As Hooked' Senior Food Scientist, Sustainable Protein Expert you will join a product development team passionate about new innovative plant-based seafood, constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible to recreate in vegan form. The full organisation is now 12 people strong all striving for the same goal, to offer great tasting vegan seafood products and making it easy for consumers to choose plant based alternatives! In order for us to continue on this journey we are looking for you, an expert in all things texture, structure development, protein product design as well as project management skills.
You will report to the CMO & Product Development Lead and work closely with the Chief Scientific Officer.
Your main responsibilities will be, but not be limited to:
Lead significant portions of upstream development projects focused on the design and characterization of proteins used in creating structural designs.
Lead product development initiatives to enhance the existing formula, in addition to working with the in-house extrusion equipment to develop new recipes and evaluate function of prototypes.
As a member of the product development team initiate discovery testing needs for projects in our pipeline.
Evaluating prototype feasibility in the manufacturing process, ensuring we develop products possible to produce on a large scale.
Actively explore the plant based markets to identify new materials and technologies to use.
Collaborate in cross-functional project teams to align on product requirements and product features.
Organising and executing lab trails of new formulations, recipes and ingredients.
Perform method qualification, and method transfer to other departments (e.g. QA)
Who you are
In order for you to succeed in this role we believe you have:
PhD degree or Master's degree with minimum 2-4+ years of experience in the food or biotechnology industry. Specialization in food science, protein science, biochemistry, biophysics, chemistry, chemical engineering, bioengineering or related discipline.
Experience with protein product design, high moisture extrusion, analytical and functional proteins evaluation.
Demonstrated problem solving skills associated with various food production technologies and complementary analytical methods.
Excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and written.
Entrepreneurial mind-set, managing fast changes and uncertainties with positive solution orientation.
Personality and a good cultural fit are as important as hard skills. As a key member of the Hooked-crew it's therefore important that you truly believe in Hooked's mission and you feel excited to actively live our brand!
