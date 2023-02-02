Senior Firmware Developer

W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-02-02


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Täby, Södertälje eller i hela Sverige

We are now looking for Senior Firmware Developers to one of our customers within consumer products.

Job responsibilities:

• The group is delivering products to improve consumers daily life by developing embedded solutions in their products.

• On a daily basis, the job is done in smaller teams, where planning and follow up is a natural part of the workflow. Interaction with other functions and suppliers are needed to ensure aligned functionality and seamless integration of the final product.

• As being part of the Firmware team, you will also contribute and drive improvements in the way they are working.

Competencies:

• Team player that can work in a global environment

• Deliver results with high Quality within given timelines

• Collaboration with global cross functional teams

• Have a solid understanding of the craftmanship of Firmware development, as well as processes used in daily work and product integration and testing

Educational Requirements:

• Preferable Master degree in the area of Embedded Firmware Development of IoT related products.

• Experience and Skill Requirements:

• Proven track record (minimum 5 years) for the following skills:

• Embedded development environments, like Eclipse etc.

• C/C++

• Free RTOS

• Websocket based protokols like MQTT

• Secure Boot or other cyber security concepts are preferred

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
W.IT.G Consulting AB (org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com

Arbetsplats
weITglobal

Kontakt
Monika
monika.mayank@weitglobal.com

Jobbnummer
7405068

Prenumerera på jobb från W.IT.G Consulting AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB: