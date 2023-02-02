Senior Firmware Developer
We are now looking for Senior Firmware Developers to one of our customers within consumer products.
Job responsibilities:
• The group is delivering products to improve consumers daily life by developing embedded solutions in their products.
• On a daily basis, the job is done in smaller teams, where planning and follow up is a natural part of the workflow. Interaction with other functions and suppliers are needed to ensure aligned functionality and seamless integration of the final product.
• As being part of the Firmware team, you will also contribute and drive improvements in the way they are working.
Competencies:
• Team player that can work in a global environment
• Deliver results with high Quality within given timelines
• Collaboration with global cross functional teams
• Have a solid understanding of the craftmanship of Firmware development, as well as processes used in daily work and product integration and testing
Educational Requirements:
• Preferable Master degree in the area of Embedded Firmware Development of IoT related products.
• Experience and Skill Requirements:
• Proven track record (minimum 5 years) for the following skills:
• Embedded development environments, like Eclipse etc.
• C/C++
• Free RTOS
• Websocket based protokols like MQTT
• Secure Boot or other cyber security concepts are preferred Ersättning
