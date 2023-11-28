Senior Financial Controller
2023-11-28
JOB SUMMARY:
Now we are looking for a Senior Financial Controller in Alvik, Luleå. On this position you will have an opportunity to lead the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) activities for Luleå site and also support the Executive Director of Operations in Luleå and the Associate Director of Operations Finance, focusing on providing the support necessary to develop and implement strategies, meet or exceed financial performance objectives and increase organizational efficiencies and overall effectiveness. Join us and be a great team member of the local Leader Ship Team in Luleå representing finance for the site, and reported to European Associate Director.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: - Other duties may be assigned:
Lead the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) activities for Luleå site.
Focus on providing the support necessary to develop and implement strategies, meet or exceed financial performance objectives and increase organizational efficiencies and overall effectiveness.
This leader is a key business partner with the area Managers of Supply and Manufacturing. Not only responsible for the financial performance but also looked upon to help drive overall strategic direction and ensure alignment of Supply Chain initiatives.
Responsible for reviewing and discussion of income statement, balance sheet and other key metrics of Operations organization in conjunction with Monthly Close, Annual Operating Plan and Quartery Forecast processes, including clear and concise variance analysis in the key cost components (material, labor, and fixed).
Lead the annual budgeting process for Luleå Supply Chain activities, identifying key investments and efficiency opportunities in order to develop an annual operating budget that will achieve the company's overall targets. Areas of focus will include material savings opportunities, labor efficiencies and fixed cost controls.
Drive working capital initiatives, specifically for inventory and capital spending.
It is critical that this employee can communicate effectively with all levels of the business including the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) on a frequent basis. This position will lead process improvements (financial and non-financial) within the Supply Chain team in addition to the core financial responsibilities.
Participate in special project work as required, such as financial modeling, systems implementation, strategic investment financial analysis, etc.
EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:
University graduate in finance/accounting
At least 3-5 years of experience in accounting and finance
Proven experience in a multinational environment.
Fluent in English and Swedish
Inquisitive nature
Detailed knowledge of local GAAPs for the countries in scope
Strong process and continuous improvement skills
Supportive, positive attitude and approach to work
Able to work independently or as part of a team
Good PC and software skills; Microsoft products a must; JD Edwards or similar ERP system strongly preferred
Make an impact at Baxter's thriving Luleå site in Sweden. We are dedicated to manufacturing Liko patient lifts, slings, and accessories that enhance the mobility and care of individuals worldwide. Join our award-winning team, honored with the prestigious Swedish Lean Prize 2021, and contribute to a brighter future at Baxter's Luleå site.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Baxter Medical AB
(org.nr 556171-0657)
Nedre vägen 100 (visa karta
972 52 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Baxter Liko Kontakt
Talent Acquisition Partner
Talent Acquisition Partner
Marta Topolska marta_topolska@baxter.com
