Senior Finance Project Manager at Vattenfall
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
Vattenfall is actively seeking a Senior Finance Project Manager to lead and drive strategic development projects for the Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) processes within Finance Business Support (FBS).
As a Senior Finance Project Manager, you will have a unique opportunity to work in an exciting international environment. This is an excellent role for an ambitious individual seeking a challenging, leadership-focused, and independent position. You will spearhead strategic initiatives to standardise and optimise the P2P process across Vattenfall, leveraging our ongoing Next Generation ERP S/4HANA transformation.
At Vattenfall, we value strong leadership and offer generous employee benefits, including flexible working hours to support a healthy work-life balance.
If you are a dynamic and experienced project manager who is eager to drive process development projects and contribute to the organization's success, we look forward to receiving your application.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and manage exciting projects within Purchase-To-Pay (P2P) process across Vattenfall's business units and their geographies.
Drive process improvements, automation, and digitalization initiatives.
Support the FBS Subledger Leadership Team in strategic planning, structure and follow-up
Lead and collaborate cross-functionally to define project scope, timelines, and deliverables, using the Objective & Key Results (OKR) framework.
Drive change management and communication activities within FBS and to stakeholders outside FBS
Contribute to broader FBS Subledger initiatives including Order-to-Cash (O2C) and Intercompany cost allocations and billing processes.
Mentor and guide process experts, providing hands-on support in their project management and execution.
You will join the dynamic Central Services team within Finance business Support (FBS) where you will play a crucial role in driving strategic & process development projects. As a part of our team, you will utilize your analytical capabilities, leadership skills and change management experience to manage complex initiatives. Do not miss out on the opportunity to be a part of a team that is critical to ensuring successful project execution and driving Vattenfall 's growth and success.
Qualifications
Your Background
University degree in Economics, Finance, or a related field, with professional experience in finance processes
More than 5 years of documented experience driving and leading complex end-to-end Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) projects, with deep expertise in the full P2P process, strong project management capabilities, and solid knowledge of established project steering frameworks
Demonstrated ability to lead change management and communication activities
Excellent command of English, both written and spoken, is essential
Personal competences
Strong leadership qualities, analytical problem-solving skills, and a structured approach, combined with solid project management capabilities
High level of self-motivation, strong collaboration skills, and excellent communication abilities
Ability to build trust and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders within and outside of FBS
For you to fit in this role, we see that you have worked with improvement initiatives related to e.g. process optimisation, and automation in a Shared Services or Finance department for 5 years. Or you have worked with similar tasks as a management consultant. You are also an inspiring change agent and communicator.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna, Berlin or Amsterdam.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Sofia Björkén, sofia.bjoerken@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter anna.uppstroem@vattenfall.com
We welcome your application in English no later than 15 Feb.
In your application, we require a clear and explicit description of how you meet the following requirement: More than 5 years of documented experience leading complex end-to-end Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) projects, supported by proven project management experience and solid knowledge of established project steering frameworks.
We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website and that you refrain from submitting a cover letter with your application. We will evaluate applications on a rolling basis during the posting period.
At Vattenfall, we value being active, positive, open, and safety-conscious. We are looking for employees who share our vision and can contribute to strengthening our corporate culture. We firmly believe that diversity helps build a more profitable and attractive company, and we strive to be good role models when it comes to diversity. Vattenfall actively works to ensure that all employees have the same opportunities and rights regardless of age, ethnic or cultural background, gender identity, religion/belief, sexual orientation, or disability. Read more about how we work with diversity and inclusion here.
