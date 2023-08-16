Senior Finance Manager (m/f) for Power Transformers Sweden
2023-08-16
As a Senior Finance Manager (m/f), you are the sparring partner of the plant management in all aspects of finance and controlling. Through your proximity to the business, your accurate analyses as well as the monitoring and interpretation of relevant data and information, you make a significant contribution to evaluating alternative courses of action and identifying optimal solutions. If your communicative personality and analytical approach are convincing and you are enthusiastic about this exciting field of activity, then apply now for our location in Ludvika!
Tasks
Close collaboration with Factory Manager
Preparation of performance analyses for the derivation and elaboration of operational as well as strategic measures for the management team
Assumption of complex tasks in the areas of controlling, asset management, finance, contract and insurance management
Liquidity planning
Responsibility for risk management and risk assessment of projects as well as willingness to provide overall project support
Monitoring of tasks in the areas of corporate governance, compliance, assurance and SOX
Continuous development of proposals for cost reduction and improvement of cost efficiency (SG&A, COPQ)
Preparation of financial outlooks / forecasts for the site in line with site and global management requirements
Confident representation of the site in management reviews as well as in the finance organization of Hitachi Energy
Managing and support a large team of finance specialists (8 people)
Requirements
Completed commercial studies in business administration, finance or comparable
Several years of professional experience in the areas of controlling and finance
Strong business acumen and strategic thinking, profitable growth oriented
Experience in contract and insurance management desirable
Fluent in English, Swedish knowledge considered as an advantage
Strong communication skills and constructive interpersonal skills, also across functional boundaries
Flexibility to work in a cross-cultural team, both at local and international level
Good MS Excel and SAP skills
Additional information
Hitachi Energy offers you interesting tasks in a highly motivated team and an open communication style. You will be part of Power Transformers Sweden Management Team. Working partly remote is possible. Through an individual and practice-oriented induction plan, we will support you to quickly gain professional confidence in order to be able to work independently with high level of personal responsibility. Even after the induction phase, Hitachi Energy offers a wide range of learning and development opportunities for professional growth and supports you in achieving your career goals.
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by 2023-09-10! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Tomasz Bela, tomasz.bela@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski, + 46 730 734 115; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +46 107-38 36 94.
