Senior Finance Manager
2024-05-21
Join our team and play a key role in driving the automotive industry towards a sustainable tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or in Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
Additional pension funding.
Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
Master Degree and above, 2-5 years of experience in similar work.
Exceptional analytical thinking and unwavering attention to detail, coupled with a robust sense of ownership. Knowledge and experience in data and AI is a plus.
Familiarity with the automotive industry, as well as an understanding of value chain, key business drivers and industry dynamics. Experience working in OEM is a plus.
Exceptional verbal and written communication skills (in English and Chinese), with the ability to articulate complex ideas clearly and concisely.
Experience with investment/business case development and evaluation.
Your role at Aurobay
As a Senior Finance Manager you will:
Oversee and drive key finance projects, leading implementation, and improvement initiatives within the global finance function.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams and global finance leadership teams to harmonize financial objectives with the overarching company strategy. Foster collaboration and knowledge sharing across the group and subsidiaries around best practices.
Supporting the business review with ad-hoc analysis of the health of our operations evaluating future strategic opportunities.
Support M&A and business synergy related analysis and implementations for the global finance organization.
Work on process improvements to increase the efficiency of the global finance organisation.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 4th of June but the selection process will be running continuously.
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting managerPer Engler, per.engler@aurobay.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact RecruiterLouise Mårdholm, louise.mardholm@aurobay.com
.
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
tel. 0728-889790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.peltonen@aurobay.com
