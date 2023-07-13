Senior Finance Manager
Samsung Electronics Nordic AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Samsung Electronics Nordic AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Help Us Create What Can't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As Senior Finance Manager, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
Help Us Create What Can't Be Done!
Why join our team? / A message from our team!
This role will be a critical part in the Business Management function in Samsung Electronics Nordic AB. The Finance team is advising the management group's decision making. We have a helicopter view on the business status and monitor business performance from business planning to the actual outcome by tracking key performance indicators. We are also doing analysis in various business related topics and coordinating cross-divisional projects. Join us and improve yourself to be a problem solver!
What will this role achieve?
This role will lead the Finance team in various pipelines and be a people manager by supporting the team members.
What will be your key deliverables?
• On-time completion of business planning and month-end closing
• Accurate data provision to the request
• Coordination of weekly management meeting
• Provision of performance evaluation result
• Team development to be as a great business analyst unit
What will be the jobs scope?
• In charge of daily operations as a one unit of the team
• Lead the business planning (current month forecast, 3 month-rolling target plan and yearly management plan)
• Monitor and verify the planning result
• Report the outcome in various ways to various stakeholders
• Monitor and verify the month-end closing result
• Maintain the cost controlling structure, reflecting the business environment
• Meet the weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual internal and external reporting requests
• Support CFO with ad hoc tasks to ensure the Management control team manages its deliverables to Europe HQ and HQ
• In charge of business analysis unit (such as in-house consulting) in the team
• Drive in-depth analysis on profitability in different level of dimension
• Lead projects of improving the business planning (yearly, quarterly, monthly) by reviewing the current processes, providing analytical and strategic support to internal stakeholders throughout the organization
• Play a strategic role in the monitoring and planning of the company's different level of overhead cost
• Take initiative of various types of analysis request from HQ, EHQ
• Support ad-hoc request from top management
• Lead the Finance Team
What do we need for this role?
• Academic degree in Business Administration, Finance or similar
• 10+ years of business/financial analysis experience in the international environment
• Excellence in MS Office (especially Excel)
• Fluent in English (business English) and Korean (business level)
• Passionate to learn and grow
• Good interpersonal skills (especially in the multicultural environment)
• Flexible and agile
• Organized and structured
• Leadership experience
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-26
E-post: lindstrom.c@partner.samsung.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Samsung Electronics Nordic AB
(org.nr 556445-4345)
Torshamnsgatan 48 (visa karta
)
164 28 KISTA Arbetsplats
Samsung Electronics Nordic AB Jobbnummer
7963250