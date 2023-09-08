Senior Finance Lawyer - Gothenburg
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Juristjobb / Göteborg Visa alla juristjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
Join us and be part of the change. Volvo Cars is on an exciting journey - we are redefining the automotive experience, transforming into a fully electric brand with direct consumer relations - the ambition is to provide people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. In this transformation journey, we are now looking for an engaged, energetic and forward-thinking lawyer with a background within the finance area, to support our growth strategy through our Global Legal team, a group of talented people of diverse backgrounds and with different perspectives. This position involves supporting Volvo Cars in finance law matters as part of a small team of finance lawyers - this will include traditional bank and finance matters such as loans and bonds as well as consumer finance, insurance, financial service and capital markets matters and more generally on strategic matters with finance impact.
Truly Global, Proudly Scandinavian. Volvo Cars is at the forefront of the mobility revolution, growing fast and bringing together creative minds from all over the world. This position will be based at Volvo Cars headquarters, which is located in Gothenburg, Sweden - but interaction and collaboration with a diverse, international team of colleagues at the company's offices and plants across the globe will be part of your daily work.
What you'll do
As a senior and experienced lawyer, you will be working with a variety of matters, but your key responsibilities will include:
• providing finance law advice in respect of various types of transactions across multiple jurisdictions (and often cross-border).
• working to drive continuous improvements and operational excellence in providing legal advice including capturing and reapplying knowledge.
• engaging in the drafting, negotiating, and reviewing of a wide variety of contracts, including bilateral and syndicated facility agreements, bond transactions, financial service agreements including world-wide regulatory financial and insurance set-ups.
• adopting a collaborative business-partnering approach, working in close collaboration with group functions such as finance and strategy, in a cross-functional context.
• proactively identifying relevant regulatory and legal developments, risks and opportunities.
• managing external legal counsel in an efficient and cost-effective manner.
• providing training and legal awareness.
• working collaboratively with, supporting and coaching colleagues at Legal HQ and in other regions in finance legal and other matters depending on business needs.
What you'll bring
The ideal candidate will be enthusiastic, collaborative, with high integrity and a pragmatic approach. Qualifications include:
• 5+ years of experience as a lawyer at a law firm or part of it as an in-house legal counsel, handling a variety of finance and commercial legal matters and the ability to bring legal problem-solving to businesses.
• Legal experience from a variety of finance and financial service matters, including matters involving financial supervisory authorities.
• Excellent analytical skills with a keen attention to detail, without losing sight of the big picture.
• A team player with ability to work independently and to contribute successfully to cross-functional teams.
• A proactive and customer-oriented mindset, with the ability to provide high-quality legal support sometimes under time pressure.
• Creativity in dealing with legal issues, and the ability to move projects forward by gaining needed support.
• Strong communication skills with the ability to explain complex issues in a simple way to business partners and other stakeholders.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Want to know more? We hope so
Are you enthusiastic about shaping the future of legal at Volvo Cars? Does this sound like your next challenge? Please apply for this position no later than September 17th and enclose CV and Cover Letter written in English. Please note that due to GDPR we cannot accept application through e-mail. Selections will be running continuously.
Warm welcome with your application! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "64756-41869335". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Volvo Car Corporation Volvo Car Corporation 031590000 Jobbnummer
8098063