Senior Finance Analyst to Xylem
2024-05-14
Together with Xylem, Academic Work is now looking for a Senior Finance Analyst to join one of their largest business units - the Europe commercial team. If you are ready to take on your next challange and be a key contributor to this exiting team, we encourage you to apply for this exciting position today.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Senior Finance Analyst you will collaborate closely with the Managing Directors for Denmark and Finland, as well as their sales teams. Your main tasks will involve analyzing the market and competition, identifying risks and opportunities, and contributing to business strategy development from order to margin decisions. You will provide support and insights for pricing and margin decisions, particularly in securing new business and expanding existing services like rentals. As a key member of the Europe Commercial finance team, you will also focus on streamlining processes andwork/life balance through continuous improvement, and enhancing collaboration with other finance teams regionally and globally. Your ultimate goal will be to optimize shareholder value while ensuring compliance and sustainability goals are met.
You will work from the office in Sundbyberg but also ge given the opportuinty to work part of the time remotely. You will be a part of a team of six collegues who are based in the north europe region and report to the regional Finance Director based in the UK.
• This position will be a consultant assignment via Academic Work.
• Start date: As soon as possible
• Duration: 6 months - with good possiblilty for extention
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Reviewing sales and profitability trends to guide pricing and investment decisions, with regular reporting to track sales progress and margins, using tools like Power BI and Business Objects.
• Analyze market and sales channel performance to identify growth opportunities and improve sales effectiveness.
• Provide weekly flash reports and key analysis on sales, orders, and backlog to identify trends and risks; support efforts to meet or exceed business targets.
• Budget and forecast controllable costs; analyze variances to ensure effective cost management.
• Analyze financial data to make recommendations on pricing, discounts, payment terms, and market share.
• Preparation of monthly and quarterly internal reports and presentations to all levels of management and employees
• Reconciliation of headcount reporting & planning through close business partnering with HR-department
• & other.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Preferrably 5+ years of relevant work experience in a Finance Analyst role, or similar
• Experience with international responsibility and environment
• Good system and IT knowledge (Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, ERP)
• Strong analytical skills
• Fluency in English
It is prefered if you have
• Bachelor's Degree in a relevant field
• Experience in US GAAP
• Fluency in Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
We are seeking a social, communicative team player, who loves to take action and to get things done in a timely manner. You have a "can-do" attitude and are used to and enjoys a wide variety of tasks. In addition to this you genuinely enjoy business partnering and working with Finance routines and processes.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Xylem, a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, is the leading global provider of efficient, innovative and sustainable water technologies improving the way water is used, managed, conserved and re-used. Their international team is unified in a common purpose: creating advanced technology and other trusted solutions to solve the world's water challenges. They are committed to creating an organization of inclusion and diversity, where everyone feels involved, respected, valued and connected, and where everyone is free to bring their authentic selves and ideas. Ersättning
