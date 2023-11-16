Senior Feature Analyst Driving Performance
Senior Feature Analyst Driving Performance - Driving Performance & Aero
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we're pioneers in automotive innovation. We set new standards for performance and efficiency, and we're dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where every voice is valued. Our team collaborates from the highest leadership levels to the hands-on work in the field, ensuring that everyone's unique perspective contributes to our success.
At the Group Driving Performance & Aero, we hold the responsibility for the core feature of driving performance. This encompasses energy economy, driving range, CO2/GHG emissions, drivability, and average speed. Our work spans feature management, complete vehicle testing for aero, soiling, energy efficiency, and range. Additionally, we specialize in developing and executing state-of-the-art complete vehicle simulations, utilizing cutting-edge software in the loop and hardware in the loop technologies.
We embrace change and agility, staying responsive to emerging challenges and opportunities. We offer mentorship and growth opportunities, creating an environment where you can learn from experienced professionals while contributing to cutting-edge projects shaping the future of the automotive industry.
Join us and be part of a dynamic team where diversity, creativity, and innovation drive our success. We actively encourage engineers of all backgrounds, to apply and be instrumental in shaping the future of automotive technology.
Key Responsibilities:
Move to net-zero emissions: At Volvo Group, we're steadfast in our dedication to achieving net-zero emissions. You will contribute significantly to our mission of reducing carbon footprint and setting new benchmarks in sustainable automotive technology.
Collaboration with Feature Engineers & Test Engineers: Engage in collaborative planning sessions for testing analysis with feature leaders and test engineers. You will work with all types of trucks including Internal Combustion, Battery Electric, Fuel Cell Electric, and Hydrogen Combustion.
Analyse Complete Vehicle Testing: Conduct in-depth analysis of complete vehicle on road & chassis dyno testing for driving performance to provide valuable insights for product development.
Continuous Method Improvement: Continuously refine our methods of analysis and reporting, contributing to the enhancement of our overall performance assessment and maintaining our industry-leading position.
Qualifications:
To excel in this role, you should possess some the following qualifications:
Passion for Innovation: Bring your enthusiasm for innovation and your fresh perspective to our team. Your creativity will be a driving force in pushing the boundaries of automotive technology.
Useful Hands-On Testing Experience: Your expertise in testing will be useful in driving innovation. Share your practical insights, gained through hands-on experience, to enrich our projects and shape the future of automotive technology.
Engineering Background: A background in engineering, with a preference for candidates holding a master's or at least a bachelor's degree, is highly desirable.
Fast Learner and Problem Solver: We value your ability to quickly adapt and find innovative solutions. Your intuitive approach to complex challenges will set you apart.
Commitment to Constant Improvement: If you have a passion for continuous method development and procedural improvement, you'll thrive in our dynamic environment.
Advantageous Knowledge: Knowledge of complete vehicle driving performance simulations is advantageous.
How to Apply:
If you are a highly motivated engineer with a passion for automotive aerodynamics and a drive for continuous improvement, we invite you to apply. Your innovative thinking is exactly what we're looking for.
Contact Person:
For any inquiries about this position, feel free to reach out to our hiring manager, Raman Yazdani Wetterberg.
Join us at Volvo Group Trucks Technology and be part of a team that is shaping the future of automotive technology.
Email: raman.yazdani.wetterberg@volvo.com
