Senior Exploration Geologist to Specialist Team
At LKAB's Exploration Department, you'll join a specialist team working across all hubs-Kiruna, Malmberget, Svappavaara. With a strong focus on collaboration, technical excellence, and mentoring, this is a unique opportunity to influence exploration practices and contribute to the future of mineral resource development.
Shaping the future
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry?
Your role
As a Senior Exploration Geologist, you will contribute broad expertise across mineral exploration disciplines, supporting high technical standards and integration across LKAB's exploration portfolio. You are part of the Specialist Team in Geology and Geodata within LKAB's Exploration Department, working across all hubs and exploration teams through mentoring, project leadership, and technical guidance, ensuring high-quality inputs to Ore Body Knowledge (OBK) and related initiatives.
Your responsibilities include:
- Providing expert advice and guidance across exploration projects in multiple hubs, supporting project geologists and ensuring high technical standards.
- Integrating litho-structural, mineralogical, geochemical, and Geomet/met data.
- Collaborating closely with geophysicists, modelers, and other specialists.
- Contributing to 3D modelling workflows and interpretation.
- Mentoring and developing junior geologists in exploration best practices.
What you bring
- MSc in Geology or related field; additional training in Geomet/met advantageous.
- Several years of experience in mineral exploration within relevant commodities.
- Experience with geological modelling and/or GIS software such as Leapfrog, ArcGIS, or equivalent.
- Expertise in at least two of the following: litho-structural geology, mineralogy/geochemistry, 3D modelling, Geomet/met.
- Experience in mentoring colleagues and supporting their development within multidisciplinary teams.
- Fluency in English, both spoken and written; Swedish is a plus, or a willingness to learn.
- A valid B-class driver's license.
We're looking for someone who thrives in a collaborative environment, enjoys sharing knowledge, and is passionate about improving exploration practices. You're structured, curious, and confident in leading multidisciplinary projects and constructively challenging interpretations to drive better outcomes.
What we offer
In addition to the general benefits we offer-which you can find a bit further down-we can also offer you, who currently do not live in Sweden, the following:
- Relocation support for you and your family.
- Excellent conditions for settling in. We guide you through the official procedures necessary to settle in the country if you come from outside Sweden. We also provide temporary accommodation for a reasonable period and help you find a permanent place to live according to your personal needs.
- LKAB helps you learn Swedish, a tool for a better understanding of Swedish culture.
- The Swedish vacation law entitles all employees to five weeks of vacation per year, and four consecutive weeks during June, July, or August. Your contract may include extra vacation days.
Additional information
Start: According to agreement
Location: Kiruna or Gällivare, with regular travel to other hubs
Type of Employment: Permanent, full-time
Contact:
For more information about the position, please contact hiring manager Carlos Santana, carlos.santana@lkab.com
We ask you to submit your CV as part of the application. In addition, you will be asked to respond to a set of selection questions designed to replace the traditional cover letter. These questions help us ensure a fair and consistent selection process, so please take the time to answer them carefully.
Please submit your application by October 26th.
Union representatives:Kiruna/ Svappavaara
- Sakari Alanko, Unionen, 0980-725 08
-
Maja Krutrök, Ledarna, 0980-535 50
- Peter Johansson, Akademikerföreningen, 0980-718 79
Malmberget/Luleå/Stockholm
- Unionen Södra Katarina Paganus, 0970-762 98
- SACO-klubben Södra - Annika Taavoniku, 0970-795 32
- Ledarna Södra - Johanna Dahlin, 010-144 50 16
