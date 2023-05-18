Senior Expert People & Culture
2023-05-18
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Business Area (BA) Markets maximises the value of Vattenfall's portfolio by optimising and dispatching, hedging and sourcing for Vattenfall's assets and sales positions. We offer power purchase agreements to operators of wind or solar parks, optimise 3rd party batteries, and enter into origination deals within the B2B segment. We serve as Vattenfall's single market access to energy commodity markets trading in electricity, emissions, fuels, freight, and renewable certificates. We are responsible for generating profits by taking positions within defined risk mandates and limits. We are active across Europe with more than 450 professionals working from Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands, and The UK.
Job Description
Are you passionate about People & Driving Change? We might have an interesting position for you!
BA Markets - People function is now looking for the right person to fill the position as Senior Expert People & Culture reporting to the VP of People BA Markets.
We have a culture of care and growth - with inspiring people around you collaborating on complex and interesting challenges driving the energy transition, contributing to our journey towards fossil freedom. Right in the middle of Vattenfall you will find an international environment, enabling you to be who you are, having fun, building strong relationships and learning every day.
This is our promise to our new and existing colleagues and you will become part of it and drive it together with the colleagues in the People's department and in the Business Area Markets.
Overall challenges of the position
The Expert People & Change drives together with the VP People the key initiatives in the critical areas of the Business Area Markets People strategy and the adaption of group talent management, continuous learning and development activities to our local needs. Partnering with colleagues within the BA Markets People team and colleagues from the Group HR team to develop the BAM culture, engagement and development solutions is key on this role. The location of this position is Germany (Hamburg), Stockholm (Solna).
Your role and key responsibilities
As Expert People & Culture you have the following main tasks and key responsibilities:
Working further on the outline of the BA Markets people strategy, that includes further finetuning and detailing out as well as driving the communication and launch of the strategy
Evaluate and deliver initiatives and possible solutions towards our key strategic areas in light of Attraction, Retention and Enhancement of our employees.
Develop learning experiences and assess program effectiveness upon local needs and in liaison with colleagues from the Center of Excellence at Group HR Level.
Plan, structure and organize the regular annual cycle of events such as our leadership Conferences, Leadership Calls, all employees calls and our onboarding sessions.
Steering of the development of appropriate employer branding activities to cater for strategic recruiting concepts to develop talent attraction strategies to meet changing market demands.
Stakeholder management with interfaces in the Group HR functions to assure the quality of the services provided within the people & talent development function
Develop and implement a performance and feedback culture in the company in alignment with the Center of Excellence
Developing meaningful HR KPI's in order to deliver on HR Controlling tasks and the enablement of informed decision making
Support the Culture of Care within BA Markets and drive the Health & Safety culture and plan within BA Markets
Qualifications
Professional and personal characteristics
Today, you have gained relevant experience from international organizations where you have worked toward an expert level. You are an expert practicing your knowledge in terms of supporting the key people areas. On top of having a university degree in HR, psychology or other suitable background you have collected for various years experiences in understanding and conceptualizing the areas of talent management, talent attraction, learning & development, compensation & benefits, leadership development, performance management and employee engagement. You are fluent in English language.
Next to this the successful candidate is likely to have:
Strong interpersonal skills and organizational savvy - you listen and communicate in a direct, succinct manner
Strong competences to work in teams, and to liaise with parties at all levels
Well-structured way of working
Displays confidence and determination, remains professional and calm under pressure
Strong analytical skills and high attention to detail
A problem solver with the ability to absorb information and remain decisive
Thoughtful and demonstrates good judgment - you are good in preparing decision making processes
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development. Så ansöker du
