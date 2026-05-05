Senior Expert Buyer - Power Electronics
JobBusters AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-05
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Your New Role
We are currently seeking a highly experienced Senior Expert Buyer within Power Electronics to join a leading high-tech automotive environment in Gothenburg. This is a key strategic role where you will play an essential part in securing cutting-edge technologies that shape the next generation of electrified vehicles.
In this position, you will take ownership of strategic sourcing activities within the Power Electronics domain, working closely with both internal engineering teams and global suppliers. You will operate at the intersection of technology, commerce, and innovation - ensuring competitive, robust, and future-proof supply solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Lead strategic sourcing of power electronics components, including inverters, semiconductors, SiC/IGBT technologies, and PCBAs
Drive complex supplier negotiations and establish long-term commercial agreements
Manage cost structures, benchmarking, and value optimization initiatives
Act as the primary commercial interface towards R&D, engineering, and key global suppliers
Support projects close to SOP, including risk management, escalation handling, and supply assurance
Contribute to technology roadmaps and supplier development strategies
Company Presentation
Our client is a well-known brand in the automotive industry and has been around for almost 100 years. This is a brand for people who care about other people and the world we live in. Here, they work proactively for a sustainable workplace and environment. Culture and diversity are also words that the client values.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Start date: Immediately End date: 2027-07-16, with the possibility of extension Other information: Our client requires that an adequate background check has been completed prior to the start of the assignment. In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Proven experience as a Strategic or Expert Buyer within automotive or high-tech industries
Strong understanding of power electronics and product development processes
Excellent negotiation skills with a track record of delivering commercial value
Ability to work independently while managing complex stakeholder landscapes
Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities
Fluent in English; Swedish is considered a merit
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7684718-1982929". Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), https://www.jobbusters.se
Östra Hamngatan 16 (visa karta
)
411 09 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Jobbnummer
9893384