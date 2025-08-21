Senior Executive Assistant to Global Appliance Company!
2025-08-21
Join our client, a leader in their industry! They are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive Executive Assistant to support their team.
On the behalf of our client we are now seeking an experienced and highly professional Executive Assistant to provide comprehensive support to our clients General Counsel and the stakeholders she interacts with. This role requires exceptional organizational skills, discretion, and the ability to operate confidently in an international, networked environment.
This is an consultant assignment through Academic Work which will be ongoing until the 31st of december with the possibility of extension.
Work tasks
Support to General Counsel:
Calendar management
1:1 meeting scheduling
Support to General Counsel
• Calendar management, including scheduling of 1:1 meetings
• Travel and transport booking
• Expense management
Board & Committee Support
• Prepare and maintain the Board and Audit Committee (AC) meeting schedules
• Manage the Board and AC portals: posting calendars, meeting materials, and presentations
• Draft agendas and first versions of meeting minutes
• Distribute reports, documents, and minutes packages
• Make meeting arrangements and administer Board trips
Legal Executive Team
• Develop the annual meeting schedule and content plan
• Collect and distribute meeting materials and minutes
Mailbox & Policy Administration
• Monitor shared mailbox and re-direct inquiries related to Special Registers, Insider Log, Policies, AGM, EGM, and Nomination Committee
• Manage policy lifecycle: distribution of updates, reconciliation, and publication
Our clients Intranet
• Administer legal content, including updates to contacts and documents
• Fluency in English and Swedish (written and spoken)
• Proven experience in a similar role from an international, networked organization
• Strong executive assistant background supporting senior stakeholders
• Ability to handle confidential information with the highest professionalism
• Excellent networking and problem-solving skills to seek answers across the organization
• Strong interpersonal skills to confidently interact with senior stakeholders inside and outside the company
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
