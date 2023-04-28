Senior Excellence Manager
2023-04-28
Our role as Service Market Logistics is to keep society running. We make sure that food gets to the grocery store, hospitals have electricity, and that people can commute to work. We do that by keeping Volvo Group trucks, engines, buses, and construction equipment running uninterrupted all over the world. Together in a truly global organization of 3,500 talented people from a diverse backgrounds, nationalities, and skills, we ensure spare parts are available when they are needed in a sustainable network of 5,000 suppliers, 3,000 dealers and 40 distribution centers. We develop, manage, and optimize the aftermarket supply chain for all Volvo Group brands.
The supply chain business is changing. We are on a fantastic journey where we are deploying new technologies and solutions with the aim of developing a future competitive edge for the Volvo Group. Do you want to join us in this transformation?
Position Description
Senior Excellence Manager Order & Service Offer, Service Market Logistics
Do you want to be an important part of shaping the future of Service Market Logistics Offers and transforming the Volvo group dealership experience? Do you get energy from picturing the future as well as from leading the journey to realize the vision together with different stakeholders and teams? Are you passionate about co-creating Customer Experience? Do you use data as an asset, leverage from new technologies and feel comfortable leading a digitalization journey?
If you recognize yourself in this and are ready for a new challenge, you might be the candidate we are looking for!
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
We are the Order & Service offer team within the Logistics & Service Development organization of Service Market Logistics (SML). Our international team at L&SD is one piece of the puzzle that makes sure that the Volvo Group can deliver world class uptime to our service market customers. We do this by optimizing and developing smart logistics solutions for all Volvo Group brands. We are also responsible to develop todays and future way of working and secure value chain excellence through global principles, standards and best practices across the different regions in the SML organization. L&SD lead the strategy work, innovation and change agenda with the aim to deliver uptime through sustainable logistics offers and value driven performance. L&SD make sure that the operative regions work in a standardized, harmonized and effective way utilizing innovative solutions and best practices.
You will be a part of a team where we follow the principles. We...
always focus on customer and business value and strive for simplicity and deliver with quality, speed and precision.
take leadership cross process/ cross functional when solving problems and closing opportunity gaps.
are curious and have a passion to learn, explore and experiment and continuously develop.
use a value chain excellence and lean perspective when shaping E2E process flows and setting requirements on supporting solutions and tools.
welcome problems and identify opportunities and utilizing the right method for the right initiative.
As Senior Excellence Manager Order & Service Offer your key responsibilities and opportunities are:
Set direction, lead, develop and manage the Order process and Service Offer portfolio through interaction with different stakeholders within SML and Volvo Business Areas
As Process Owner, design and develop the Dealer and Customer related processes and govern best practices across Regions
Drive the digitalization journey leveraging from new technologies to improve our service offer, order fulfillment process and our customers experience.
Lead and support the execution plan and review progress.
Capture external insights and leading practices and keep track of trends.
Champion the Customer Experience Journey within SML
WHO ARE YOU?
We believe that the best performance comes from collaboration. That's why we put great value into your interaction and communication skills. Curiosity and creativity in digitalization is a strength, and it will be of great importance that you are continuously looking for opportunities to improve. You can navigate and manage a large set of stakeholders and have the ability to challenge existing standards. You are ambitious and it comes natural to you to lead collaboration platforms and to involve the right people at the right time. We believe that it is an advantage if you have experience from production or logistics and supply chain environment. A changing supply chain requires agile thinking as the demands might shift with high pace so we highly value E2E thinking, and a holistic view is a must.
You demonstrate following skills & competencies
Experienced leader with genuine interest in developing and coaching within the platforms you lead.
Demonstrating the Volvo Leadership Principles and advocating the Volvo Values
Industry and Supply chain Knowledge - Service Market business insight and Parts Supply Chain understanding.
A growth mindset with an innovative and agile way of working
Have a genuine desire to build positive relations, within and outside the Service Market Logistics Organization.
Very good skills in Business Process Management
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
A transformation champion and change-leader
Lean Leadership and Continuous Improvement skills
Knowledgeable in Customer Experience and Service Design.
Education and Work Experience
Master's degree and several years of experience in relevant field.
Experience in leading process & digitalization development
Are you up for a new challenge and want to be part of the journey in our team?
Are you curious and want to know more about the role? Please contact us:
Markus Karlander, Acting Director Order & Service Offer, +46 76 553 34 93
Lena Ronnede, HR Business Partner, +46 76 553 13 40
