Senior ERP Developer
2025-10-30
, Nordmaling
, Kramfors
, Bjurholm
, Sollefteå
, Göteborg
Shape the Future of Our Technology Landscape
OverviewWe are searching for a seasoned Senior ERP Developer to join our technology team at a pivotal moment. Our bespoke ERP system is the heart of our multi-country tire wholesale operation. This is your chance to be a driving force in designing, architecting, and developing a state-of-the-art ERP platform that will empower our purchasing, inventory, logistics, sales, and finance departments for years to come.
Key Responsibilities Software development of wholesale ERP system
Play a central role in the complete redevelopment of our ERP system, from requirements gathering to deployment.
Participate in defining architecture, modern technology stacks, and development standards.
Design and build essential modules for purchasing, sales, warehouse management, logistics, and finance.
Ensure seamless integration with external systems such as EDI, B2B portals, WMS, and BI platforms.
Business Process Alignment Collaborate closely with product owners, business analysts, and operations to translate business needs into system capabilities.
Tailor ERP workflows to address the unique demands of a tire wholesaler-seasonal peaks, SKU complexity, and multi-location inventory.
Technical Leadership Guide and mentor junior developers, conduct code reviews, and promote coding best practices.
Contribute to architectural decisions, scalability strategies, and ongoing performance improvements.
Work alongside the system architect to shape the technical roadmap and long-term vision.
Support & Stability Deliver expert troubleshooting and third-line support during the transition phase.
Safeguard business continuity as we migrate systems.
Required Skills & Experience 5+ years of ERP development experience, ideally in wholesale, distribution, or manufacturing environments.
Advanced proficiency in WinForms, C#, .NET, SQL, JavaScript, React, CSS.
Track record in large-scale system design or major rebuild projects.
Strong database design and query optimization skills.
Experience with API integrations, EDI standards, and external platform interfacing.
Agile/Scrum team experience; able to balance delivery speed and code quality.
Nice to Have Knowledge of tire wholesale, automotive parts distribution, or similar industries.
Experience with inventory forecasting and seasonal planning.
Background in building systems that integrate with WMS, CRM, and BI tools.
Key Attributes Thrives in greenfield development settings.
Business-minded, with a keen understanding of operational workflows.
Excellent communicator and collaborator across technical and business teams.
