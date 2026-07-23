Senior Epidemiologist
Who Collaborating Centre For Int Drug Monitoring / Biomedicinjobb / Uppsala Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Uppsala
2026-07-23
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
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Help shape the future of pharmacovigilance science
Use your expertise in epidemiology to promote the safer use of medicines and vaccines worldwide. UMC is looking for a Senior Epidemiologist to join our Pharmacovigilance Science section and strengthen our research into medicines safety using global safety and healthcare data.
Since 1978, Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) has been dedicated to developing, supporting, and expanding the field of pharmacovigilance science and practice.
As a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre, we support work around the world to examine the potential adverse effects of medicines and vaccines and contribute to safer, more informed care of patients.
We are a diverse, international group of pharmacists, physicians, data scientists, system developers, communicators, and many other professionals motivated by a deep belief that the work we do matters.
About the role
As a Senior Epidemiologist, you will contribute epidemiologicalexpertiseto our research and scientific development activities. Working at the intersection of epidemiology, pharmacovigilance, and real-world data, and with VigiBase, the WHO global database of adverse event reports, as well as other healthcare databases and registries, you will design, conduct, and interpret studies that strengthen our understanding of medicine safety and support evidence-based decision-making.
This is a hands-on role spanning the full research process, from study design and data management to statistical programming, analysis, and scientific reporting. Working closely with colleagues across disciplines, you will help generate evidence that advances the science and practice of pharmacovigilance.
You will join an international research environment dedicated to advancing the science of pharmacovigilance and improving the safer use of medicines globally.
What you will do
Lead and contribute to research aimed at improving the understanding and use of VigiBase, the WHO global database of adverse event reports, other healthcare databases, and health registries.
Design epidemiological studies andprovidemethodological advice on study design and analytical approaches.
Write,maintain, and review analytical code for the management and analysis of complex real-world data.
Support signal management activities through data extraction, analysis, interpretation, and investigation of potential safety issues.
Collaborate on multidisciplinary research projects using adverse event reporting and healthcare data.
Contribute scientificexpertiseto research and methodological development in pharmacovigilance.
Work closely with colleagues across Research, Signal Management, and other teams throughout the organisation.
Who you are
You havea strong foundationin epidemiological methods and enjoy working with complex real-world data.
You are equally comfortable discussing study design with colleagues and writing the code needed to implement it.
You combine scientificrigourwith practical judgement and enjoy collaborating across disciplines to deliver impactful research.
You thrive in a collaborative, learning-oriented environment.
You take responsibility for your work and shared team outcomes, are comfortable with uncertainty and complexity, and remain focused when managing multiple priorities.
You value openness, learning, and different perspectives, and contribute to an environment of trust and psychological safety.
Required
An MSc or higher in epidemiology, public health, biostatistics, medicine, or a closely related field.
At least two years' experience conducting observational epidemiological studies using complex real-world data, preferably including Swedish register data and/or individual case safety report data.
Strongexpertisein causal inference, including identifying sources of bias and applyingappropriate analyticalmethods.
A demonstrated record of scientific output, such as peer-reviewed publications or technical reports.
Experienceprovidingmethodological guidance on study design, execution, and interpretation.
Demonstrated experience programming and conducting epidemiological analyses using R and/or SQL (or another statistical programming language).
Excellent written and spoken English.
Desired qualifications
A PhD in epidemiology, pharmacoepidemiology, public health, biostatistics, ora relateddiscipline.
Experience in pharmacovigilance, drug safety, regulatory science, or post-marketing surveillance.
Experience using Git for collaborative code management.
Experience collaborating with international stakeholders.
Experience mentoring junior scientists or contributing to scientific capacity building.
Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) is an independent, self-funded, non-profit foundation established in 1978 dedicated to safer use of medicines and vaccines. Through an agreement between the Government of Sweden and the World Health Organization (WHO), UMC operates the Programme for International Drug Monitoring, supporting over 180 member countries and regions in strengthening safety surveillance, and maintains VigiBase, the WHO global database of adverse event reports. In addition, UMC provides international standards and related digital solutions for secure exchange of pharmacovigilance data, including a global medicine and vaccine terminology for identification of medicinal products. With around 200 staff, UMC advances the science of pharmacovigilance and transforms its practice through technological innovation.
UMC's working language is English. We normally apply a probationary period to new appointments.
If you have any questions regarding this position please contact the responsible manager. You will find the contact details at the end of this page.
UMC follows the collective agreements between the Swedish Agency for Government Employers and Saco-S and ST. Union representatives are Malin Zaar (Saco-S) and Jessica Avasol (ST), +46 (0)18-65 60 60. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Who Collaborating Centre For Int Drug Monitoring
753 20 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Uppsala Monitoring Centre Jobbnummer
10010245