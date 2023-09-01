Senior Environment Artist
MachineGames is looking for a new Sr Environment Artist to join our team and help strengthen our art department!
Our studio is located in central Uppsala, Sweden, which is a small and vibrant city 40 minutes north of Stockholm with a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
In this position you will be working in a tight-knit department under the supervision of our Leads and our Art Director and you will collaborate in cross-functional teams on a daily basis.
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible. We will support your relocation and/or application for work permit if you do not have/or a non-EU passport and/or not currently residing in Sweden.
The position is onsite with a possibility of working in a hybrid capacity.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
Responsibilities
Create game environment assets: Build, model and texture a variety of environments, architecture, and props according to concepts, references and art direction given to you.
Create realistic PBR textures and materials to compliment the games art direction.
Use existing assets and content to populate the game world in a believable and visually appealing way.
Build the environments according to Level design requirements and blockouts, bearing gameplay constraints such as traversal and metrics in mind.
Work alongside your senior colleagues, art director and leads to continually revise game environments and refine visual quality, storytelling, and drama.
Take relevant memory and performance restrictions into consideration.
Supervise junior members of the team.
Qualifications
Demonstrated experience in at least one full AAA game development cycle.
High level of proficiency in Maya, ZBrush and Substance Designer/Painter.
Demonstrate expertise of texturing using both procedurally generated and hand painted techniques in a PBR workflow.
Strong understanding of modularity and the use of trim sheets for optimal level building.
Able to work from photo reference or concept art, as well as ability to interpret design intention when concept is unavailable.
Flexibility to adapt asset creation to any art style.
Knowledge in traditional art principles and theory of function, form, shape, proportions, and color, etc.
Portfolio demonstrating prior environment art work.
Full working proficiency in English, both written and oral.
