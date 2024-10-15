Senior Enterprise Reseller Manager
Join our global force of 500+ innovators, blending the latest in tech with the greatest in soundtracking, from our Stockholm HQ to offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Berlin, Oslo, and Seoul. We're an industry leader with a startup mentality. We take what we do seriously, but we don't take ourselves too seriously. Creating and collaborating to transform the sound of streaming, content, and culture. Come join us-and let the world feel your work.
As a Senior Enterprise Reseller Manager, you will play a crucial role in driving the growth and success of our Enterprise reseller partnerships. Your role will be to manage and expand relationships with our key resellers, ensuring their success through continuous training, strategic planning, and performance monitoring. You will help shape the future of our enterprise channel, contributing directly to revenue growth and the development of our partnership ecosystem.
Your key responsibilities include:
Managing and growing relationships with new and existing Enterprise reseller partners.
Driving the onboarding, training, and continuous education of reseller partners.
Developing and executing joint business plans with strategic partners.
Monitoring and reporting on partner performance through KPIs, proactively identifying areas for improvement.
Identifying and evaluating new territories or partners based on market opportunities.
Facilitating clear communication between reseller partners and internal teams to resolve issues swiftly and professionally.
Requirements:
5-7 years of experience in rights management or music licensing, with a strong understanding of industry trends.
7-10 years of channel partner management experience, particularly with strategic resellers.
5-7 years of direct sales experience with a proven track record of exceeding revenue targets.
Experience in sourcing and signing new reseller partners, with demonstrated success in partner onboarding and development.
Strong analytical skills, with the ability to forecast revenue and assess partner health through KPIs.
Soft skills:
Excellent communication skills to foster strong relationships with partners and internal stakeholders.
Leadership and problem-solving abilities to tackle partner challenges with professionalism and urgency.
Adaptability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Organizational skills to manage multiple responsibilities effectively.
Strategic thinker with the ability to contribute to the company's broader business direction.
Nice to have:
Experience with CRM systems and data analysis software.
Equal Opportunity Employer
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business, and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.Application
