Senior Enterprise Architect at Volvo Energy
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
Do you want to make the world a better place and love architecting digital solutions?
We are now looking for a new colleague to join our team at Volvo Energy as Senior Enterprise Architect with focus on Energy Management Systems.
Volvo Energy Digital & IT
Digital & IT is a function within Volvo Energy. We support our customers transition to a carbon-free world through great Digital solutions and experiences that users love and enables customers to shift to fossil-free operations. We truly care about the customer's business in terms of up-time, safety, productivity and of course 100% green energy supply. We aim at having industry-leading simplicity and usability for our digital services, such as routing, find-book-pay and charging operator systems. The energy transition will not come for free - but we are committed to support this transition by hard and dedicated work.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
Volvo Energy is building a highly qualified digital platform, an Energy Management System (EMS), to support the large need for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
As Senior Enterprise Architect you will be responsible for the complete digital solution landscape related to EMS/BESS. This role will also reach into the charging space, connecting EMS to charging solutions supporting charging of vehicles.
You will have the responsibility to transform business visions, strategies, and customer needs into an Enterprise Architecture. This is done by identifying the change needed on business capabilities, information models, IT solutions and infrastructure - and transforming them into an architectural runway for all development activities - ensuring cyber security at all levels.
As the energy space rely on standards for interoperability between energy systems, like IEC 60870-5, 61850, DNP-3 and OpenADR, you make sure the EMS/BESS solutions are designed to be compliant with the standards applicable.
You define which business capabilities that should be solved where in the solution landscape. You know when it makes sense to build own solutions, and when to partner with other players and suppliers. Time to market is of great essence, so we strive to build and learn in short development cycles.
You will work closely together with several different qualified teams to help design and build the future Digital platform needed for EMS/BESS. As an Enterprise Architect at Volvo Energy, you will be part of an architectural community with high skills and abilities and functionally also report to the Volvo Energy Head of Enterprise architecture.
This position is placed in CampX, Gothenburg or Pentahuset Skövde, Sweden.
Making it a success for yourself and Volvo Energy
Welcome to a global team unified by an important mission, great ideas, fun, diversity, and inclusion. Our colleagues are - and will always be - the most important part of the story, as each colleague truly matters and plays an essential role in our journey.
To succeed, we believe you are innovative, pragmatic, creative with a positive spirit, curious and have an entrepreneurial mindset. Being recognized in your specialties, you are a forward-looking person, and you see opportunities when others see risks. Being appreciated by your peers, you enjoy connecting with a broad network, building win-win approaches, and developing relationships.
You have a strong ability to move from words to action in an organized and structured way. You are down-to-earth and are equally at home working hands-on as you are leading strategic discussions.
Consequently, whilst demands are high, there is also plenty of opportunities to learn and grow - as a professional and as a person. We will be a fairly small team and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this intrapreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role
Several years of practicing in senior IT or Enterprise Architecture roles from business architecture down to Infrastructure level.
Experience from energy management systems and energy infrastructure
Knowledge in the areas of:
EMS and SCADA
IIot gateways
Modbus and OPC-UA
IEC 60870-5, 61850, DNP-3 and OpenADR
NIS/NIS2
University degree relevant to the position: in electrical engineering, industrial engineering, computer science, Informatics or equivalent.
Understanding of charging solutions, eMSP/CPMS, and associated standards OSCP/OCPI/OCPP.
Experience from complex solution landscape design, combining Cloud/SaaS solutions with own development using Cloud/PaaS.
Solid understanding of cyber security, data management and modern integration technologies.
Experience from Agile development and DevOps practices
Strong technology interest - always interested in learning more
Ability to work in a heterogenous environment with several development teams, both inhouse and with players in the Digital Ecosystem.
A "boots on the ground, get the job done" attitude
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
We will review applications continuously and the position can be filled before the last application date.
Feel free to contact us if you have further questions
Claus Biller, Head of Enterprise Architectureclaus.biller@volvo.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/claus-biller-90046531
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8292213