Senior Engineer SUP & air tank installation - Chassis Equipment
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-24
Volvo Group is building the future. Soon our roads will consist of autonomous vehicles and sustainable transport solutions - and we are the ones creating it. We at Volvo Group Trucks Technology are looking for our next Engineering technical leader, working with the transformation from diesel vehicles towards electrification and automation. Do you have what it takes to step into the future with us?
Are you ready for some new challenges? Is your passion to work with creating future transport solutions?
There is now an opportunity for you to join us in the Chassis Equipment team as a Senior Engineer!
This is us, your new colleagues
You will be part of the most challenging and exciting projects ever at Volvo Group, being part of a transfer towards electrification and sustainability with the target to be NO 1. in the Truck industry. We have the resources and knowledge to do the job, and we now offer you a chance to join us on the journey.
We are a team of skilled engineers that work with chassis components and installation. We work in an enthusiastic atmosphere where joy, team spirit and trust are key characteristics. Our team leads the development for our technical area in close cooperation with cross-functional representatives from other commodities. We are responsible for both short- and long-term strategies for our components and systems.
About the role
As Senior Engineer at Volvo Group, you will have the opportunity to participate in the development of our future products where we have many exciting challenges ahead.
In this position you will join the development work in the area of Chassis Equipment, for example side underrun protection and air tanks installation.
You will work in tight collaboration with engineers within our own team, with analysts and other engineers both locally and globally. In this role, you are working with the development of new components and systems as well as maintaining the quality of the current products within your area.
Who are you?
We don't know you yet, but we believe that you are a structured and solution-oriented person who enjoys working cross-functionally and building relationships. Since we work in close cooperation with our stakeholders and other teams, you are a communicative team player with a high degree of personal responsibility. An eagerness to learn and "can do attitude" characterize your personal profile. With your customer-focused approach, you are passionate about creating the best customer solutions and experiences. Strong technical passion and drive make you to a natural leader of challenging tasks demanding to explore new knowledge areas in a fast-paced environment.
Requirements
Master's degree in mechanical engineering, or bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering with 3-5 years' experience of relevant professional work experience.
Proven experience in product development is a must, from automotive industry is preferred.
Some years of experience in 3D-modelling and PDM-systems, preferably Creo and PDMLink.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Additionally, it is considered a merit if you have knowledge on our products and truck usage.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy working together with many people with different technical skills and culture, meaning that you will develop your network, your skills and work globally. On top of challenging tasks and great colleagues, we offer you the chance to work in a vibrant international organization with great opportunities for personal development.
Ready for the next move?
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match! If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be.
Due to the upcoming Christmas holidays, interviews may be conducted after the turn of the year. Don't expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
Curious to learn more about the job? Do you have any questions? Please contact me, Mikael Hildesson, Group Manager Chassis Equipment, at +46 739 022096 or mikael.hildesson@volvo.com
