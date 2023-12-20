Senior Engineer Scada, It With Focus On Cyber Security
2023-12-20
The HVDC market for large scale offshore wind is booming as an enabler in the energy transitions. In these projects, we have a larger scope of automation systems compared to on shore HVDC. To meet these requirements, we are forming a new and dedicated engineering department with a focus on Automation; overall SCADA and HMI systems, IT/OT infrastructure, cyber security and telecom systems. We are looking for people with long experience in industrial or electrical automation systems, both managers, specialists and engineers to work on tenders and projects together with our external sub-supplier partners.
As a Senior Engineer, you will be technically responsible primarely for netork and cyber Security in our SCADA, network and IS/IT solutions defined in tender and execution projects.
Our delivery model is to use external partners for the major part meaning your role will be mainly to guide, specify and review our partners' work and ensure it fits into the overall solution.
Your responsibilities
You will be technically responsible for the network and Cyber Security solutions for our SCADA and IS/IT deliveries
Key in this role is your collaboration skills working in overall tender and project teams and together with our customers and partners
You design the technical solutions based on industry best practices, ensure a high level of base solutions and re-use between projects is achieved
Technical risks and associated mitigative actions is a key part of your work to ensure a final result meeting the objectives
You ensure that specifications and guidelines are developed and used by our partners that make the projects well defined and allow for clear change handling
You are eager to learn and implement experiences from other as well as your work and has a mindset to always improve
Your background
You have 7 or more years of experience working in the field of network and Cyber Security for SCADA and ISIT systems.
You have a documented knowledge of Cyber Security and designing of cyber secure networks.
You have been involved in both engineering and commissioning activities in previous roles
You have experience in Hitachi's product portfolio but it is a merit is if you have worked with competitor products
You are a good communicator as your role has many interactions with several partners
You have a M.Sc. in Electrical engineering, Computer Science or another relevant area
You are proficient in English since you will be part of an international setting where you will need to communicate with people from all over the world. Swedish is a plus but not a necessity
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before January 10th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Stefan Johansson, +46 (10) 7380751, stefan.e.johansson@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Stefan Johansson, +46 (10) 7380751, stefan.e.johansson@hitachienergy.com, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12.
