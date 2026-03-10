Senior Engineer Quality Control
2026-03-10
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
Lyten is leading an industrial revolution through Lyten 3D GrapheneTM, a breakthrough supermaterial unlocking a new generation of products - from lithium-sulfur batteries and energy storage systems to concrete admixtures, lightweight composites, and next-generation sensors that are revolutionizing industries. Together, these innovations are making a massive global improvement and driving real-world impact across energy, mobility, construction, and defense.
At Lyten, we believe the most meaningful careers begin with purpose - and with people who want to make a difference. We're not just developing advanced supermaterials - we're about to change the world as we know it, reshaping how energy is stored, how products are built, and how progress is made.
We're entering an exciting growth phase, scaling production across the U.S. and Europe and expanding our team of engineers, scientists, and innovators.
Apply now to join our team and be part of something bigger than yourself - where collaboration, creativity, and purpose come together to build the technologies that will define the next century.
Job Scope
Responsible for the development, validation, and execution of the methods used for material analysis, including incoming material, intermediate and finalized products for R&D and production on a wide range of instruments in strict adherence to the principles of Quality Assurance in QC.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Always work with safety as first priority
Write the testing plans and work instructions for materials, incoming parts, product intermediates and finalized products
Perform testing of control plan inspection items and special requests, using a variety of laboratory instruments
Specialized and increased responsibilities in a specific area or scope of the laboratory
Perform data analysis, interpret data and report data/results
Organize test results in the expected template and/or LIMS system, maintain control charts, and take correct actions when results are found to be out of specification
Be able to troubleshoot first of line problems arising on the instruments
Drive method improvements; help update standard operating procedures as needed
Understand the fundamentals of method development and validation and take a major part in the execution side
Mentor and train the quality control technicians and associates on the analysis methods
Perform regular (daily, weekly, monthly) preventive maintenance on instruments
Adhere to and ensure 5S and safety protocols are maintained within the laboratory work environment
Drive operational excellence by being a key player in problem-solving and process improvement exercises
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
BS or MSc in chemistry, material science or mechanical engineering or quality
5+ years of relevant experience with lithium-ion batteries or related industries
Hands-on experience with chemicals, mechanical tools and/or data processing
Project management skills and a successful track record of leading quality projects in a laboratory environment
Knowledgeable in Lean and six sigma
Specific knowledge of quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM
Specific skills
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, Swedish is a plus
Self-motivated and finding it easy to establish new relationships
Experienced user of the Office and JIRA software
Experience and knowledge of mechanical quality control in battery industry
Personal success factors
Promoting and requiring facts and data driven decision making in the organisation
Strong communication skills with all the key stakeholders
Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Is curious, action and result oriented, has hands on approach.
Proactive, strong-minded, quick thinker and assertive
Health, Safety & Environmental responsibility
Follow company policies and procedures
Use PPE according to safety rules
Report hazards and incidents
Why Work at Lyten
At Lyten, you'll be part of a team that's redefining what's possible in energy, materials, and manufacturing. We're not just imagining the future - we're building it today with breakthrough technologies that are changing how products are made and how industries innovate.
Our people are the heart of that mission. From world-class scientists and engineers to creative problem-solvers in operations, manufacturing, and commercialization, every member of the Lyten team plays a role in turning bold ideas into real-world impact. We believe that the best work happens when you're doing great things in the world - with people you like. Collaboration, curiosity, and a shared sense of purpose drive everything we do.
What You'll Find at Lyten
A mission that matters: Contribute directly to solving complex challenges in energy, mobility, and materials innovation.
Cutting-edge innovation: Work on technologies at the intersection of materials science, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing that strengthen energy security and local supply chains.
Extraordinary people: Join a team of talented, friendly, and down-to-earth innovators who support, challenge, and inspire one another every day.
Teamwork and culture: Experience a workplace built on trust, respect, and shared success - where collaboration fuels breakthroughs and everyone's ideas are heard.
Global impact: Help scale new materials and energy solutions that reinforce industrial resilience across the U.S. and Europe.
Career growth: Be part of a fast-moving company entering a commercial growth phase, with opportunities to lead, learn, and make your mark.
Purpose-driven values: Thrive in an environment that celebrates ingenuity, optimism, and meaningful progress - together.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559540-1885)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9788043