Senior Engineer
2022-12-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Would you like to influence and craft the technical strategy that helps Volvo Cars to grow and reach our goal of being an electric car company by 2030? Excellent, then we would like you to join our Cluster as Senior Full Stack Engineer!
The Car Service Cluster is a part of the Global Online Experience (GOX) area and our mission is to provide our customers a personalized, hassle free and cost-efficient car service experience. We support the rest of the organization in using this knowledge to serve the customers in the best possible way. We're looking for someone that will help us craft a world class data ecosystem that spans across multiple product teams and clusters. We have only just begun this journey in earnest, and you'll be joining us at a time where you can really have a great impact and help us set the tone for the next chapter in our company's history!
What you'll do:
• Contribute towards the development, testing, maintenance and integration of applications / systems.
• Ideation and brainstorming sessions to devise creative and disruptive digital solutions; builds apps, APIs and data solutions to drive toward implementation of those solutions.
• Use patterns and leverage modern frameworks to build, maintain, and implement our solutions.
• Gain knowledge of various development approaches and assisting with the design of ground-up projects and enhancements.
• Occasionally play multiple roles (e.g. individual contributor, lead, teacher, mentor).
• Get to know the supported business area(s), have an awareness of related objectives and challenges.
• Communicate technical concepts to technical and non-technical audiences.
• Evaluate options and the performance tradeoffs / benefits.
• Focus on accuracy and quality, while continuing to deliver code.
Who you are:
Professionally solved challenges with application development and implementation over the last three or more years with: Node, Typescript, Apollo GraphQL, TypeORM, React. Experience in event-based systems (Kafka or similar). REST API Design and Implementation. Experience working with Continuous Integration / Continuous Deployment (CI/CD), Docker, Kubernetes and CSPs (Azure/AWS/GCP). You should be able to develop unit tests and use version control.
You should understand the product development and have an agile mindset. Adhere coding quality standards. Steer productive team communication and collaboration on problem solving. Positively impact team success by multi-tasking and adapting to priority changes. Driven to pick-up new tech through research and investigation.
We are looking for someone who will promote culture of diversity and inclusion within the department and the larger organization. Someone who values different ideas and opinions. Listen courageously and remain curious in all that you do.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
* An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing. Ersättning
