Senior Engineer - Safety backlog Owner
2023-12-08
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.We are currently seeking a Senior Safety Backlog Owner to join the client's R&D team in Västerås. This role is centred around managing and driving their safety software backlog in close collaboration with the safety team.
Assignment
Your main tasks are:
• Coordinate and drive the safety backlog together with stakeholders and the team.
• Drive short- and long-term solutions according to the processes for safety.
• Communicate with stakeholders and experts to facilitate the implementation of safety measures.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• A Master's degree in Computer Science or a similar field
• Proficiency in embedded C++ software development.
• In-depth knowledge of functional safety principles and practices
• Previous experience in a Backlog Owner role, with a strong understanding of agile methodologies.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• High IT maturity and experienced user of Office 365
Personality
• A natural communicator who can effectively liaise with both internal team members and external clients.
• Proactive and capable of prioritizing tasks in a dynamic environment.
• Collaborative mindset, able to work closely with a team to achieve common goals.
Formalities
• Assignment period: 08 Jan 2024 21 Jun 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Västerås
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 3
Application process
Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
