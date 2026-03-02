Senior Engineer - Energy Management (Hybrid Powertrains)
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Vårgårda
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will take a key role in energy management for hybrid and electric vehicle powertrains, with a focus on optimizing energy distribution across multiple power sources to improve performance, efficiency, and reliability. The work spans function development, calibration, and hands-on validation in both vehicle and test cell environments.
Job DescriptionCoordinate energy flow between different power sources during traction and braking
Manage the energy balance within the high-voltage battery system
Calibrate energy management and propulsion control functions
Contribute to function development and support system design activities
Plan and perform testing in vehicles and in test cell environments, including test programs in varied climate conditions
RequirementsProven expertise in energy management and propulsion control for hybrid and electric vehicle powertrains
Proficiency with calibration tools such as INCA, MDA, and Creta
Strong experience with MATLAB/Simulink and Python
Solid understanding of powertrain systems, control strategies, and high-voltage battery technologies
English (fluent)
Nice to haveExperience working with test programs outside the primary development site and in diverse climate conditions
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7312117-1868277". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9771275