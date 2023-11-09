Senior Engineer - Electric Air Compressor
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about shaping the future through sustainable innovation? Have you been searching for the key to unlock your full potential in a dynamic, cutting-edge environment? If so, look no further! Join Volvo Group as a Senior Engineer, where you'll shape the future by pioneering next-generation electric air compressors, fueling sustainability. Embrace brilliant challenges and unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional growth in an environment dedicated to driving innovation and progress.
Welcome to Our World of Ingenious Collaboration
The Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management (VMTM) group is a collective of dedicated and zealous engineers who share a common goal: to revolutionize the world of vehicle dynamics and thermal management. As a part of this dynamic team, you'll be at the forefront of conceptualizing, designing, developing, and delivering innovative solutions.
At the core of our mission lies the success of our customers. We're driven to impact lives, providing unparalleled uptime and dependable products worldwide, day after day.
Join us on this exhilarating journey, an odyssey of skill unleashing and exponential expansion. By embracing this opportunity, you won't merely exhibit your abilities; you'll be crafting a future that resonates for generations.
Role Overview
As a Senior Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of electric air compressors. You'll have the unique opportunity to guide the development and implementation of revolutionary solutions that elevate our customer experience to new heights.
The position is part of the Vehicle Dynamics sub-stream within VMTM.
As a Senior Engineer - EVAC, you will be responsible for:
Spearheading, orchestrating, and implementing system design initiatives.
Guiding projects from initial research to long-term product maintenance
Guaranteeing that novel designs align with business objectives and meet stringent quality standards.
Maintaining a comprehensive perspective on all deliverables, assuring top-notch quality and readiness for release
Forging connections and fostering collaboration throughout the organization
Crafting and revising CAD models and drawings with precision using CREO-Parametric
Meticulously documenting design modifications and structural components in the PDM system
Innovating modular systems and components to optimize part variety and versatility.
Ensuring the durability of components through rigorous analysis and physical verification
Seamlessly integrating deliveries from diverse interfaces and ensuring impeccable quality readiness
Cultivating and disseminating expertise through training and offering valuable technical guidance
Playing an integral role in pioneering innovations and pioneering progress within the industry
To succeed in this position, we believe that you have:
Bachelor's / master's degree in electrical & electronics or Mechatronics
>10+ years of experience with a proven track record of successfully steering the development of MECHATRONICS systems within in automotive engineering.
In-depth knowledge of pneumatic brake systems, air compressors, vehicle dynamics
A proven track record in supplier management within the automotive sector
An advantageous familiarity with agile product development methodologies, particularly the SAFe framework
Strong knowledge of electrical and electronic hardware components like ECU, Motors etc.
Comprehensive understanding of software development, electronics design, and hardware integration processes.
Mastery of Quality engineering tools such as DFMEA/SFMEA, showcasing a commitment to ensuring high product quality
Previous experience in a Scrum Master role is an advanced advantage, further demonstrating your agile expertise
Strong problem-solving abilities and strategic thinking, with a knack for anticipating challenges and devising effective solutions.
Comprehensive knowledge of the SAFe Agile Way of Working and mindset is a plus.
Excellent communication skills
Why Join Us:
Be a trailblazer in the evolution of vehicle dynamics technology.
Work alongside a diverse team of experts who share your passion for innovation.
Shape the future of mobility and leave a lasting impact on the automotive industry.
Enjoy a collaborative and inclusive work environment that fosters personal and professional growth.
In this role you will be reporting to Venkatachalam R Group Manager - EVAC
Curious to Unearth More? Reach Out!
Venkatachalam R, Group Manager EVAC | r.venkatachalam@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8252896