Senior Employer Branding Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Västerås Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Västerås
2025-04-15
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Introducing an exciting opportunity as Hitachi Energy's next Senior Employer Branding Specialist based in Sweden! This is a regional role and your scope will include some of the biggest hiring nations for Hitachi Energy.
Are you passionate about shaping our company's identity and attracting top talent? In this role you will drive employer branding, recruitment marketing, and university relations initiatives that aim to position Hitachi Energy as THE destination employer in the energy sector.
You will partner cross-functionally with talent units, early careers, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion teams, as well as key stakeholders and leaders in the business. You will also collaborate with internal and external partners to manage campaigns, attract, and retain talent all while bringing our employment brand to life. The Senior Employer Branding Specialist will report to the Employer Branding Lead for Northern Europe.
We are interested in learning more about you and what you can contribute to our team, thus please don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet 100% of the requirements listed below. Read on to discover how you can be a part of our journey to a more sustainable future.
How you'll make an impact
Support the employer branding strategy by managing vendor relationships and project execution and timelines independently.
Work cross-functionally with regional stakeholders such as Talent Acquisition to support key hiring needs.
Proactively work with business partners to develop recruitment marketing strategies for business units across countries and regions.
Manage recruitment marketing requests from business partners to attract top talent.
Independently analyze campaigns and trends in the talent space and make recommendations on areas of improvement and maximize campaign spend.
Support university relations such as career events, local partnerships, and engagements. This includes owning and managing the full campus activity calendar for your region.
Be a brand ambassador on campus and attract students to Hitachi Energy where applicable. You will have business ambassadors supporting you.
Lead the Employer Branding activities for the flagship Global Power+ Development Program and thus support other functions.
Stay up to date with employer brand and recruitment marketing best practices.
Support the regional Employer Branding Lead on internal Diversity, Equity & Inclusion activities, such as ERG-led events, panels, and workshops.
Your background
Strong skillset in Employer Branding, Marketing, Communication, Intercultural Studies, Journalism, HR, or a related discipline.
Several years' experience in Employer Branding, HR Marketing, and/or Digital Marketing.
Ability to think "big picture" across countries and business initiatives and translate into actionable priorities.
Strong commitment to and passion for incorporating Diversity, Equity & Inclusion into everything you do as a talent professional.
You have great interpersonal and communication skills and the wish to collaborate in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
Demonstrate initiative as well as project and/or event skills.
Fluency in English is required, both written and spoken to be able to interact with various stakeholders, with Swedish and/or German skills being a big plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout the onboarding phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like something you would be excited about doing? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so the sooner you show your interest, the better!
More information: Kerstin Tschernigg, Hiring Manager, Employer Branding Lead, Northern Europe, kerstin.tschernigg@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9286620