Senior Embedded Software Engineer, Platform
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Datajobb / Ängelholm Visa alla datajobb i Ängelholm
2024-04-15
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
The Koenigsegg Software & Electronics department is responsible for designing and developing software, electronics and supporting tools for all Koenigsegg's hyper cars. We are working very closely with the other engineering departments, production and service/aftersales. We are now looking to expand the team with a skilled and experienced software engineer with the ability to transform product requirements and production needs to state of the art solutions and further advance the embedded system technologies in our cars.
While the responsibilities associated with this position put a strong requirement on your ability to cooperate with other departments in other technical domains, it offers you a uniquely dynamic environment to push the capabilities of our software platform to a new level. The development activities are primarily focused on the embedded systems (ECU management and electromechanical integrations).
Responsibilities
- Design, implement and debug software for our in-house developed embedded platform
- Participate in defining functional specifications, high-level architecture and design for the platform software components and their interaction models with well-defined APIs
-
Design and execute tests at unit and component level
-
Work with and develop HIL and SIL systems
-
Actively work with functional safety analysis
-
Support and educate other teams in the use of the embedded platform
-
Support our production and service departments
-
Participate in the development of our way of working
Need to have
- Minimum 3 years of relevant, post-graduate, full time, experience
- Proficient in C and C++
- Experience in low-level programming in real-time systems
- High standards for code quality, maintainability, and performance
- Experience in writing and shipping high quality c-code
- Experience using common design patterns in the software industry
- Experience of version control and build systems
- Experience working with CAN bus analyzers and protocols
- Fluency in the English language (Swedish is not a requirement).
Good to have
- Experience in troubleshooting electrical systems
- Experience in hardware design
- Experience in development according to functional safety standards like ISO26262
What we offer
- Inspiring work with a small, agile cross-functional team of hardware engineers, application/UI software engineers, QA/Validation and designers
- Rare opportunity to impact a growing company, backed by Koenigsegg's long track record of success and profitability
- Engaging and friendly work environment, guided by leadership with a strong vision
- Work alongside world-class talent in tech and automotive
- Quick decision making, flat hierarchy
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018), https://www.koenigsegg.com/ Jobbnummer
8610499