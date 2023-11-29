Senior Embedded Software Engineer, Assa Abloy Entrance Systems
Ready to bring innovation to our product development journey?
Join our R&D Team at product unit Security Entrance Control & Revolving Doors in Landskrona, Sweden, and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of!
Security Entrance Control & Revolving Doors is a newly formed product unit in ASSA ABLOY. We develop and maintain products such as revolving doors, speed gates, portals, and exit lanes.
To strengthen our team, we are looking for a Senior Embedded Software Engineer.
As a Senior Embedded Software Engineer within our R&D Team, you will:
Develop and maintain embedded software for advanced speed gates, exit lanes and automatic revolving doors. You will also:
• Write specifications and source code
• Take part in Software Architecture and System design activities.
• Highlight issues and problems, ideas and solutions
• Ensure quality and performance of software solutions
• Provide feedback on design and code
• Approve software architecture and design documents
• Observe testability
The skills and experience you need:
We are looking for someone who:
• Has several years of experience in embedded software development.
• Is proficient in programming languages, particularly C/C++
• Has experience of working with RTOS
• Is experienced in I/O processing
Experience with Lauterbauch trace32 is meritorious.
For this position, interpersonal skills are highly valued. As a person, you are curious, creative, and willing to learn.
This is a great next step for an experienced Embedded Software Engineer who wants to work with complete systems, grow in a collaborative work culture alongside a motivated team. We offer a creative, inclusive work environment and welcoming colleagues. We are an internationally oriented company that offers diverse development opportunities!
Application:
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. In this recruitment, we are cooperating with Cabeza AB. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Recruitment Consultant: malin.schultz@cabeza.se
. We review applications regularly, so don't wait!
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
(http://www.assaabloy.com)
