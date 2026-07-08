Senior Embedded Software Developer
Swedium Global Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2026-07-08
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB i Solna
, Stockholm
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Swedium Global Services is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
Location - Onsite, Sweden
Job Title - Embedded Software Developer
We are looking for a highly motivated Embedded Software Developer with a strong focus on audio and algorithm implementation.
In this role, you will be part of a dedicated and skilled team working in the early stages of product development. You will navigate unknown and changing requirements to help shape the future of our audio solutions.
Your responsibilities
Develop and implement embedded software for audio applications, specifically working with microphones and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).
Implement complex algorithms efficiently within resource-constrained embedded systems.
Collaborate in cross-functional teams during early-phase project development, flexibly adapting to evolving requirements.
Actively promote innovative solutions and pursue project goals with perseverance.
Qualifications
Extensive experience in software development on embedded systems (e.g., C/C++, FreeRTOS, or Zephyr).
Proven experience working with microphones, audio processing, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).
Experience in practical algorithm implementation and optimization for embedded platforms.
The ability to thrive in early-stage development with changing requirements.
Excellent verbal and written communication Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23
E-post: jennifer.martin@swediumglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedium Global Services AB
(org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9996113