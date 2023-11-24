Senior Embedded Software Developer
About the position
As Embedded Software Developer you will develop new and maintain existing embedded software for Allgon products. We develop mainly in C for embedded systems for industrial remote controls.
This role is located at our Headquarters in Gothenburg, and you will have an active role in all parts of the software life cycle, from specification of requirements to test, verification and maintenance. The tasks consist of:
Specification, design and implementation of embedded software
Troubleshooting and correction of bugs and other issues in embedded software
Develop and maintain technical software documentation/specifications
Define document and perform module testing of developed software
Responsible that developed software meets specified functionality and quality
If necessary: act as a mentor/team lead for more junior colleagues
About Allgon R&D
Allgon's department for Research & Development consists of approximately 50 employees who are divided into several teams in different locations. In Sweden you will find us in Gothenburg and Björbo, but we also have employees in Spain and Vietnam.
We are a department with fast decision-making processes, open communication and a flat organization, while at the same time we have strong resources and good development opportunities as the global company we are.
The team in Gothenburg consists of about 15 colleagues who work with software, hardware, systems, testing and project management. We believe that developing great products is the result of having talented, passionate and motivated individuals.
About you
We seek you that have passion for technology and software development and has a strong drive to develop safe, high quality products. To fit the role you are no stranger to working with development close to the hardware.
Furthermore we believe you have a great ability to work together with others and that you appreciate playing a key role within the team where you have a lot of possibilities to influence. As a senior developer, you don't mind taking a leading role in the team if needed.
Qualifications for this position:
At least 8 years of experience in embedded software development, preferably C language, close to the hardware.
An understanding of electronics and ability to read electronic circuit diagrams
Fluent in English language, both written and verbal. Preferably you are proficient in Swedish too.
Knowledge in the following areas is highly meritorious:
Embedded HW, mainly Cortex-M CPUs.
Industrial field buses: CAN 2.0; J1939; CANOpen; Profibus etc. General internet protocol knowledge.
Core technologies/tools: C, GCC and clang; Cortex-M0+, M3, M4, M7 microcontollers, mainly STM32; FreeRTOS; Git for revision control, including git submodules. SWD interface, J-Link and ST-Link.
Designing software for functional safety: IEC 61508; ISO 13849; Black channel concepts; Risk analysis; MISRA and/or other static analyzers and coding practices; Module testing; Gallop memory test; Code coverage analysis.
Other technologies/tools: RUST programming; Python; Scons; Gitlab; Logic analyzer (mainly Salae); Oscilloscopes; Spectrum analyzer; ESP32; Linux; Qt.
Wireless technologies: ISM band in general; 802.15.4, mainly PHY layer; Bluetooth, WiFi, RFID/NFC; LoRa.
Structured testing experience.
Who are Allgon?
Allgon is a world-leading player in industrial radio control and we develop, manufacture and deliver solutions to customers worldwide. Our solutions often have a central and business-critical role in our customers' production and the safety of their employees.
Allgon offers challenging work in a profitable, dynamic and growing technical oriented organization. You will work in a pleasant environment and have the opportunity for career development. We are a global, but with the familiar feeling of a smaller company, where you can be seen and heard and have an opportunity to impact the projects you work on.
At Allgon, we prioritize sustainability on all levels - ecologically, socially and financially. We strive to attract passionate individuals who share our values and want to be part of our journey towards a sustainable future through what we produce and generate for our customers worldwide.
Our customers meet us through the subsidiaries Tele Radio and Åkerströms. Allgon has 400 employees in over 19 countries.
