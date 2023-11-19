Senior Embedded Software Developer

Mepatech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-11-19


We are looking for senior software developers.
It is important that you are a team player with good communication skills and have the ability to create and maintain good relationships with colleagues and customers.
You have a B.Sc or M.Sc in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Embedded Systems, or equivalent education.

MUST HAVE
8+ years of experience in developing embedded software in C
5+ years of experience with embedded Linux
Experience with agile mindset and methodologies.
GOOD TO HAVE
RTOS, I2C, SPI, UART, C++ and experience of SPICE process

We are looking forward to your application!

