Senior Embedded Software Developer
Mepatech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mepatech AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for senior software developers.
It is important that you are a team player with good communication skills and have the ability to create and maintain good relationships with colleagues and customers.
You have a B.Sc or M.Sc in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Embedded Systems, or equivalent education.
MUST HAVE
8+ years of experience in developing embedded software in C
5+ years of experience with embedded Linux
Experience with agile mindset and methodologies.
GOOD TO HAVE
RTOS, I2C, SPI, UART, C++ and experience of SPICE process
We are looking forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-19
E-post: job@mepatech.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior SW Dev". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mepatech AB
(org.nr 556829-5264) Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8273062