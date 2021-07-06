Senior Embedded Programmers C/C++ - 5G - Siri AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Siri AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-07-06Siri AB is a Consulting company offering IT and product development services since 2011 with offices in Malmö(Sweden), Gothenburg(Sweden), Stockholm(Sweden), Düsseldorf(Germany) and Hyderabad(India). We are looking for an embedded programmers in C/C++ or testing experience for 5G wireless communication.Main responsibilities/Tasks:Developing and testing baseband software (L1 / L2) in eNodeB for 5G New RadioPerforming requirement analysis of new featuresPerforming end to end programming and testing of featuresAssisting/performing integration of components included in the system to deliver the high-quality final productAnalysing and troubleshooting of internal or customer-reported problems with the productCoach your agile team in test-related activitiesRequirements:> 5 years of Total experience as software developers> 2 years of experience in working with 5G Baseband or L1 or L2/L3 (RLC/MAC) Design & DevelopmentStrong working knowledge in 3GPP.Bachelors or equivalent degreeGood to have - Requirements:Working experience in Agile methodologyExperience from Mobile Networks or eNodeBMaster's degreeSoft skills:AnalyticalCooperativeCreative & proactive2021-07-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-18Siri ABLindholmspiren 5A41756 Göteborg5849924