Senior Embedded Programmers C/C++ - 5G - Siri AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Senior Embedded Programmers C/C++ - 5G
Siri AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06

Siri AB is a Consulting company offering IT and product development services since 2011 with offices in Malmö(Sweden), Gothenburg(Sweden), Stockholm(Sweden), Düsseldorf(Germany) and Hyderabad(India). We are looking for an embedded programmers in C/C++ or testing experience for 5G wireless communication.
Main responsibilities/Tasks:
Developing and testing baseband software (L1 / L2) in eNodeB for 5G New Radio
Performing requirement analysis of new features
Performing end to end programming and testing of features
Assisting/performing integration of components included in the system to deliver the high-quality final product
Analysing and troubleshooting of internal or customer-reported problems with the product
Coach your agile team in test-related activities

Requirements:
> 5 years of Total experience as software developers
> 2 years of experience in working with 5G Baseband or L1 or L2/L3 (RLC/MAC) Design & Development
Strong working knowledge in 3GPP.
Bachelors or equivalent degree

Good to have - Requirements:
Working experience in Agile methodology
Experience from Mobile Networks or eNodeB
Master's degree

Soft skills:
Analytical
Cooperative
Creative & proactive

