Senior Embedded Firmware Developer
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-08-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a driven and passionate person that loves solving technical challenges in a global environment? Then this can be the perfect opportunity for you! We are looking for a Senior Embedded Firmware Developer to join the R&D Production test team located in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
After development comes production - otherwise there is no supply of the excellent products Axis develop. In this role you will be part of a team that has a mission to improve the test environment for our products all over the world. We do this by gathering requirements from our stakeholders and based on these we improve the test firmware and the API towards the production system. The role is including programming in C, develop APIs, hands-on handling the products and problem solving.
Our team is the bridge between R&D projects and production tests, and we always strive to support both parties according to their needs, but at the same time we want to challenge old ways of thinking. The team have members from all over the world so the language we speak, most of the time, is English. The work is located at Axis head quarter in Lund, Sweden.
What you'll do here as senior embedded firmware developer
The importance of a reliable and stable production is the key to supply our customer with products in time. In this role you will continuously work to improve the quality of our tests and production FW.
In this position you will:
* Develop the APIs between camera test FW and production test systems
* Assist product projects with production firmware development
* Monitor our daily build lab, analyze and take actions when needed
* Maintain the production firmware architecture and software
* Maintain the Jenkins daily builds and release jobs, building weekly firmware releases
* Work in a Linux based environment
Who are you?
We are looking for a person who appreciate to be part of a team, working together and deliver in time to stakeholders. You are a helpful, honest and transparent person who is good at trouble shooting.
We'd love to hear that you have:
*
Experience with Embedded System and API development
*
A master's degree in Computer Science (or similar)
*
Experience of programming in C/C++ and knowledge of Python and/or other scripting languages
*
Interest in learning new programming languages
*
Excellent communication skills in English and/or Swedish
Experience from below is a bonus;
*
Git, Gerrit, Yocto, Jenkinsand Bitbake
*
Product production and testing
What Axis have to offer: At Axis, we value a fun, co-operative, innovative workplace one in which you're sure to be given a chance to express your talents and excel at what you do best. We are also a company that puts our employees first. We want to inspire you to grow and develop here and take care of more than just the "work you", but rather the "whole you". Come and check out what we can offer and what is most interesting for you as an individual; is it the generous health insurance, the Axis bicycle, the Friday cake, the on-site gym, or the training groups?
Who is your future manager:
I have a long experience in working with R&D projects and am good at seeing the whole picture including our stakeholders. I am not the micro-managing type and therefor you will have freedom to plan your work within the team and have a manager that constantly is impressed with the magic you do when creating code. My main responsibility is to focus on the team and what you need to be able to be the best you. I want us to live the Axis core values; Think big, Act as One and Always open. I am always available for you as an employee of my team.
Ready to Act?
For questions, please contact recruiting manager, Camilla Berthilsson, at +46 733 359 300 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-119547". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
8040204